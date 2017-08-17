ISLAMABAD - A fourteen-member team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will investigate four corruption references against the Sharif family, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Captain (retired) Safdar and others.

Moreover, a group of investigators of its Lahore bureau has also reached Islamabad in this regard last Tuesday, The Nation has learnt.

The Supreme Court in its decision in the Panama Papers case had ordered the NAB to file corruption references against the ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his children, Ishaq Dar and others in the Rawalpindi/Islamabad accountability court within six weeks.

Well-placed sources informed The Nation that four cases would be distributed among four sub teams of the bureau and every team would comprise an investigation officer, a case officer and a director.

They said that those teams would work under the directions of the director-general Rawalpindi and Lahore.

They said that the case officers would belong to the legal wing who would file the cases on the recommendations of the investigation officers.

DG NAB Rawalpindi Nasir Iqbal had constituted a five-member investigation team headed by Additional Director Mohammad Rizwan and four deputy directors, Mehboob Alam, Muhammad Zubair, Aamir Marth and Asma Chaudhry to probe the two cases assigned to them.

Of the four references, two references have been assigned to the NAB Rawalpindi and another two references to the NAB Lahore.

Sources said that a three-member team headed by Nazeer Ahmed Olakh, director NAB Lahore has joined the NAB Rawalpindi Bureau investigation team to set future strategy as to how to investigate the cases of the Sharif family, Ishaq Dar and others.

They said that two Investigation officers Nadir Khan and Imran Dogar would assist Olakh in Maryam Nawaz and Ishaq Dar case.

They said that the both teams would go through the joint investigation team report.

The NAB had requested the Supreme Court to provide it access to volume-10 of the JIT report for effective investigation but the SC rejected the request.

A senior official of the NAB claimed that the bureau could not decide yet to probe the references further or were the evidences collected by the JIT against Sharif family and others would be adequate.

He said that investigation teams of both the bureaus would also discuss it with the monitoring SC judge in the next meeting, which was expected by the end of this week.

The official said that if the bureau did not rely on the JIT report and launched a new investigation in those cases than it would be difficult to file the four references within a period of six weeks.

Earlier, NAB DG (Operation) Zahir Shah informed the NAB Chairman, Qamar Zaman Chaudhry, in a meeting that numbers of evidences had been collected in Hudaibiya Paper Mills case by the JIT.

When The Nation contacted NAB spokesperson Asim Ali Nawazish through a text message said that no investigation team had come to Islamabad from Lahore.

Meanwhile, the National Crime Agency (NCA) UK will provide training to NAB investigation officers to enhance their investigation techniques on modern lines.

In a statement, issued by the NAB on Wednesday, Osman Ahmed, country manager, NCA UK called on Qamar Zaman Chaudhry, chairman NAB at the NAB Headquarters.

The NAB chairman in his remarks said that it was very encouraging the UK would provide training to the NAB investigation officers in order to enhance their investigation skills on modern lines.

He said that the NAB gives high value to its partnership with the NCA UK.

Since anti-corruption work has no national boundaries and close cooperation between the NAB and the NCA, UK will be of great help towards nabbing corrupt.

The NAB chairman welcomed the close collaboration between the NAB and the NCA UK.

He appreciated that National Crime Agency (NCA) has already organised two study visits to UK for six NAB investigation officers, which proved very productive in improving the investigation skills/techniques of the NAB investigation officers besides broadening of their international exposure.

To further improve the capacity building of investigation officers of the NAB, the NCA UK has carried out training need analysis (TNA) for the NAB investigation officers in consultation with the Operation Division of the NAB.

He said that the NCA had decided to conduct five training courses for the NAB investigation officer with effect from October 2, 2017 in Pakistan in six fields as identified by experts.