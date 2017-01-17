LAHORE - The entire nation is anxiously waiting for the Supreme Court’s decision on the Panama papers case as it is likely to bring a qualitative change in political situation in the country.

In case the verdict is against the prime minister, the PML-N will receive a serious setback as in that case it will not only have to elect a new leader to run the government but also the party. But if the prime minister is cleared of the allegations, the PML-N’s popularity graph will go up further, making it difficult for the rival PTI to pose any serious challenge.

As things stand, the PML-N will not choose any successor if Mian Nawaz Sharif is disqualified. However, it is unclear what line of action would the party go for in that eventuality. Resistance is one of the options under consideration but a final decision will be taken keeping in mind the ground realities.

The party is also working out a strategy to counter the emergence of the PTI in Punjab, the country’s most populous province whose support plays a decisive role in bringing some party to power at the federal level. Imran Khan’s party is gaining ground in Punjab, a development which is worrying the PML-N.

Results of the by-elections held in Punjab, held during the past couple of years, show that although the PML-N candidates won, their margin of victory has come down drastically compared to the party’s nominees’ tally in the general elections. The ruling party leaders are of the view that it is because of the PTI factor. They think that the party of Imran Khan gained some support in Punjab because of the ‘inactive’ role of the PPP.

Disgruntled PPP voter is either indifferent to the situation or supports the PTI, as a result of which the PTI’s vote bank appears to be larger than what it actually is. And if the PPP voter stands by his own party, the ‘artificial’ boost gained by the PTI would vanish and the situation would get closer to the ground realities.

When the PML-N leaders say that the PPP is welcome to Punjab, it’s not for any love lost for the party which Mian Nawaz Sharif repeatedly said in the past he wanted to throw into the sea. It is actually because of the PML-N’s hatred against the PTI.

In politics enemy’s enemy is friend. The PPP’s role in Punjab will help the PML-N retain its control over its stronghold. In return, the PML-N is less likely to create any problem for the PPP in Sindh.

Sindh is governed by the PPP, with other political forces posing no challenge for the time being.

The PML-N’s “welcome to Punjab” utterance doesn’t mean that it wants to give it a free hand. It is closely monitoring all its activities and its future plans. The party believes that former president Asif Ali Zardari now wants to become prime minister. They think that Mr Zardari is the real leader of the PPP and he will not let his son Bilawal take policy decisions.

Development works being done in Punjab under the leadership of Mian Shehbaz Sharif give the party confidence that no other party stands any future in this province. The PML-N’s total control over the local government institutions is yet another reason for the party to claim that it would win the 2018 elections.

ASHRAF MUMTAZ