PESHAWAR - First time in the last six years, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) witnessed a visible decline in terrorist attacks and deaths in 2016.

This was revealed by Additional IG CTD Salahud Din during a detailed briefing to the Inspector General of Police Nasir Khan Durrani.

During the year 2016, 238 incidents of terrorism took place as compared to 610 and 297 in the year 2014 and 2015 respectively.

Similarly, the incidents of kidnapping for ransom and extortion also showed a remarkable decrease as compared to the past three years. Besides, 100 cases of extortion took place as compared to 344 incidents in the year 2014 and 178 incidents in the year 2015.

Meanwhile, 22 incidents of kidnapping for ransom took place as compared to 110 and 53 incidents in 2014 and 2015 respectively.

During the year 2016, 238 number of terrorism took place, in which 181person died. These incidents included attack on Bacha Khan University, Charsadda, NADRA office and Kacheri in Mardan and attack on FC convoy in Peshawar etc.

Police personnel showed extreme bravery by obstructing the suicide bombers and were martyred.

During the briefing, positive results of operation Zarb-e-Azb were also discussed and it was found that the Army Operation in Fata has remarkable effects on the overall security situation in the province.

The IGP was also briefed about the challenges for Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa police in the face of Zarb-e-Azb. There were two major challenges for Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa police that were nabbing the fleeing militants who had escaped to settled area, as a result of operation and to stop their further infiltration.

In this connection, the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa police responded very effectively and arrested 1,195 hardcore militants while 121 Proclaimed Offenders (POs), carrying head money were also arrested. He also revealed that 1,192 cases of terrorism were traced and challaned.

The IGP CTD highlighted this aspect during the briefing that had these militants escaped from Fata were not arrested, they could have played havoc in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Similarly, in order to stop the infiltration and denying bases to the militants in settled areas, the police undertook an extensive campaign of search and strike operations and also against land lords, who had let out their places without informing police. In this connection 22,506 cases have been registered.

IGP appreciated the role of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa police in general and CTD in particular for rising up to the challenge and taking effective steps for neutralizing the militants in settled areas.