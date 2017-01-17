ISLAMABAD - A member of the National Assembly has urged the Pakistan Electronic Media Regularity Authority (PEMRA) take “strict action” against a TV channel for airing “false allegations” against Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman.

JUI-F legislator Shahida Akhtar Ali on Monday lodged a complaint with the PEMRA’s council of compliant against Bol News TV for airing “derogatory and false allegations” against the JUI-F chief in programme “Aisay Nahe Challay Ga” on November 21, 2016. The MNA contended that nobody has the right to make false and personal allegations against the senior member of the Parliament. On a request of Bol TV counsel, the Council deferred hearing in the matter for 15 days.

Meanwhile, a meeting of PEMRA council of complaints Sindh was held under the chair of Prof Inam Bari here at Council headquarters and it recommended a fine of Rs 1 million on Metro-1 TV channel for levelling baseless allegations against Senator Saeed Ghani in a programme. The channel has also been directed to air apology with the same manner and magnitude within a period of 15 days.

The Council fined the channel after hearing a complaint lodged by Senator Ghani for airing a defamatory report against him many times.

Senator Ghani accompanied by Senator Rubina Khalid turned upto present his case. He asked the TV officials to furnish any evidence to substantiate their claim, however, they TV representatives failed to do so.

After hearing both sides, the Council recommended a fine of Rs 1 million against the TV channel and directed it deposit the sum within 15 days. The channel was also warned that in a case of repeated violation of similar nature, or it failed to deposit the fine, the Authority will proceed against it for revocation of its licence under the PEMRA law.