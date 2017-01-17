LAHORE - As the time of next general elections is approaching, PML-N is inclined to get the disgruntled senior leaders back to the party folds.

A senior party leader has been given the go ahead by the leadership to reach out to Senator Sardar Zulfiqar Ali Khan Khosa in the Punjab and Ghous Ali Shah in Sindh.

Well-informed sources in PML-N say that given the situation after completion of the local government institutions in the Punjab and the current year being largely considered as the year of preparations for the elections 2018, some senior members in the party convinced the party leadership about the return of the said leaders. Sardar Zulfiqar Ali Khosa who belongs to staunch Muslim League family of Dera Ghazi was the Punjab governor in 1999 while Ghous Ali Shah remained the Sindh chief minister from 1985 to 1988 during the Junejo government.

Sources say Interior Minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan took the initiative to discuss return of Sardar Sahib to the party with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif received a positive response. Ch Nisar was given a green signal to contact the party senator and his efforts are underway, said the sources, adding PML-N still regards Khosa its part and no step was taken to expel him from the party. The sources expect some breakthrough in this regard in couple of weeks.

The family of Sardar Zulfiqar historically rivals Legharis in the political plain and one of the causes of the former’s parting ways with the party has been counted by experts as PML-N’s acceptance of Legharis in the party folds, ignoring the decades-old services of Khosas. At present, two sons of former President Farooq Leghari are parliamentarians of PML-N. The sources say a situation is, however, being created for comfortable stay of Sardar Zulfiqar in the party in case of his comeback for which Legharis are also being taken into confidence.

They say after the LG elections PML-N has come under added responsibilities which it wants to discharge through a mechanism to solve the people’s problems with joint efforts of legislators and LG representatives in oprder to prepare for the next elections. And the comeback of Sardar Sahib is being recognised as a big help in the South Punjab politics, particularly after PPP has also focused on this region to fortify its hold before the next elections.

Sardar Sahib who had played a key role in 2014 to bring all factions of Muslim Leagues under one umbrella is being reckoned as a big help to PML-N against the possible formation of grand opposition alliance for which PPP is expected to strive after the entry of Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari into the assembly. They further say the party will venture to woo back Ghous Ali Shah for which Sardar Sahib may be made a channel.

Sardar Zulfiqar Khosa has, however, denied any such move. He told this scribe that no one from PML-N had contacted him although some local media of his hometown had aired reports on this subject. Sardar Sahib said he would not conceal anything if PML-N contacted him.

It may be recalled that Dost Muhammad Khosa, who had been appointed the Punjab chief minister by PML-N in April 2008 before Shehbaz Sharif’s election as an MPA, had criticised the N government under Shehbaz Sharif while addressing a news conference in August 2012 and resigned as an MPA. This sowed the seed of bitterness between the two sides which reached its peak in 2014 when Sardar Sahib, Ghaus Ali Shah, leaders of PML-F, APML of Pervez Musharraf, PML-J and other splinters of the Muslim Leaague ventured to close their ranks for unification apparently to revive the basic ideology of the Muslim League, but intrinsically to challenge the Sharifs-led PML-N, as the observers viewed. However, the movement could not be materialised as consensus failed to reach on the leadership role of the alliance. Later, it touched its lowest ebb after Pervez Musharraf left the country for Dubai for medical treatment. The movement at present appears almost dead.