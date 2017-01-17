ISLAMABAD - In the face of opposition from the main opposition parties and some of its coalition partners, the ruling PML-N is contemplating calling an all parties conference to discuss the contentious matters such as grant of extension to the military courts.

The PML-N-led government is facing a deep trouble on host of legislative businesses as some of its coalition partners are even reluctant to extend support what to speak of the opposition parties which had taken a strong position against the ruling alliance.

Background interviews with some parliamentarians and on the basis of information provided by sources in the PML-N, the prime minister and his close political aides are perturbed over the way things are shaping up and political forces in the opposition are ganging up against them on many fronts.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has tasked the party leaders to approach the key leaders of the opposition parties to woo their support in evolving consensus among the political parties on granting extension to the military courts. He also wants to get the 24th constitutional amendment passed to grant right to appeal in suo motu cases.

On the issue of granting extension to the military courts for another stint, the sources in Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F say Maulana Fazlur Rehman, in his meeting with the prime minister, had refused to extend support to it and had asked him to call an APC on the matter to decide its fate.

Even the other coalition partners of the government, including Pakhtunkhawa Milli Awami Party and the National Party, were also against granting extension to the military courts, but in case the rest of the political parties are willing, they may not object to it, a parliamentary source informed The Nation.

Sources said in the given circumstances it would be almost impossible for the government to win over the support of PPP and PTI on extension of the military courts because of the mounting tension between the government and the opposition on Panama and other issues.

The PPP leadership has already announced launching of the movement against the government from 19th of this month because the ruling PML-N has not even given a serious consideration to the four demands of the PPP for moving forward, a political analyst said, questioning how it would extend a helping hand to the government in those circumstances.

PPP which was an ardent supporter of right to appeal in suo motu cases does not seem willing to support the government on the bill.

The PPP doubts the intention of the ruling PML-N because the Panama case in the Supreme Court of Pakistan is also being taken up under Article 184 of the Constitution.

Similarly, in the face of the soaring tension between the government and the PTI, the support of the latter to the former would not seem forthcoming, particularly when it comes to the facilitation of the ruling alliance, the analyst added.

Sources in the government said now the ruling PML-N was contemplating calling the APC on the military courts’ extension issue as the government did not want to see the gains of the ongoing military operation go down the drain and would try to convince the political stakeholders over one-time extension to these courts for the collective good of the people of Pakistan.