KHYBER AGENCY - Tribal elders severely criticised an anti-Pakistan jirga held in Kabul and vowed that the tribesmen would never hesitate to lay down their lives for the sake of their motherland.

In this connection, a grand peace jirga was held in Jamrud on Sunday, where the elders expressed anger over the anti-Pakistan jirga held in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Beside former elected representatives from Fata, Noor-ul-Haq Qadri and Malik Waris Khan Afridi, more than two thousand participants including large number of tribal elites, members of civil society and tribesmen from different walks of life from across the tribal belt and Afghanistan joined in the gathering.

Former member of the National Assembly Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, Malik Waris Khan Afridi, Malik Darya Khan, Malik Manan, Afghan cleric Hashmi and others while addressing the jirga criticised the anti-Pakistan gathering in Kabul and stressed the Afghan government not to permit any one to use the Afghan soil against Pakistan and avoid such activities that harmed relations between the two countries.

“The Indian influence in Afghanistan is causing security to Pakistan”, the elders said.

The speakers added that when the USSR attacked Afghanistan in 1979, it was India that supported the Russian offense, while Pakistan came forward and extended every possible support to Afghan refugees but the Afghan rulers forgot all sacrifices rendered by Pakistan and let Indians use Afghan land against Pakistan, which they said was regretful.

The tribal elders said that the Durand Line was a permanent and recognised border between Afghanistan and Pakistan and those elements in Afghanistan who denied the fact were just making it a political slogan to misguide the people of Afghanistan.

“Tribesmen favour better relations based on mutual interest of both the countries and the tribal people are ready to play their due role in establishing good relationship between Pakistan and Afghanistan”, the elders remarked.

Offering their services, they urged Pakistani authorities to initiate a tribal jirga that should visit Kabul and call on Afghan rulers to bring back bilateral ties to normalcy.

It is to be mentioned here that an anti-Pakistan iirga was held in Kabul in which speakers uttered poisonous words against Pakistan and rejected Durand Line as a permanent boundary between Pakistan and Afghanistan.