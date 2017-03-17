ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Thursday opted to end a rift between the two parliamentarians through a ‘jirga’.

The National Assembly’s jirga headed by Shah Jee Gul Afridi amicably resolved the issue relating to an untoward incident happened last week between PML-N Lawmaker Mian Javed Latif and PTI MNA Murad Saeed.

Last week, a heated argument between the members of ruling PML-N and opposition’s PTI during an NA session led to a brawl between the two lawmakers near the main entry point of the Lower House. Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq formed a six-member inquiry committee after the ugly scene repeatedly telecasted by all the national TV channels.

However, on Thursday the custodian of the house instead to implement recommendations of the committee decided to resolve the matter in a different manner.

PML-N stalwart Mian Javed Latif sought an unconditional apology from the PTI lawmaker. The seasoned politician told media that he is ashamed of what happened and the honourable member is like his child. He said talking about someone’s mother, sister and daughter is inappropriate and it was due to anger.

Murad Saeed said that he is thankful to Shah Jee Gul Afridi, Sahibzada Tariqullah and other members who contributed mainly in the resolution of the issue.

The PTI MNA said that they are representing people and do not come to house for fighting. He promised that he will continue to fight against evils. Haji Shah Jee Gul Afridi said that he was given responsibility to lead the jirga and thankful to Allah Almighty over resolving the issue successfully.