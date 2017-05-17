ISLAMABAD - The government on Tuesday approved a Rs1.6 billion Ramazan package under which basic food commodities would be available at Utility Stores Corporation (USC) outlets at subsidised rates.

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet chaired by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar approved the Ramazan Relief Package-2017 with a subsidy of Rs1.602 billion on 19 commodities to provide relief to the general public during the holy month of Ramazan.

The package was approved after considering a proposal submitted by the Ministry of Industries and Production.

These subsidised commodities include wheat flour, sugar, ghee, oil, pulses (channa, masoor, moong washed and mash washed), white grams, baisen, dates, rice, squashes, black tea, milk, and spices. The commodities will be sold at subsidised rates across Pakistan at USC outlets.

Under the package, the government would give Rs5 per kg subsidy on sugar, Rs4 per kg on flour, Rs15 per kg on prices of ghee and cooking oil, Rs15 per kg on channa pulse, Rs10 per kg on pulses. Similarly, the government would give Rs15 per kg subsidy on baisan, Rs20 per kg on dates, Rs10 per kg on different types of rice and Rs15 per bottle of beverages.

The government would provide a subsidy of Rs50 on tea packet and Rs15 per kg on milk.

In addition to the Ramazan package, the USC outlets will also reduce prices of over 2,400 other items under different brands by 5 percent to 10 percent by obtaining a special discount from vendors/suppliers and reducing its own profit margins.

The Economic Coordination Committee also decided to increase the quantity of urea approved for exports from the existing 0.3 million metric tons to 0.6 million metric tons.

The Economic Coordination Committee also extended the deadline for export of urea from April 28 to October 31, 2017.

These decisions were made by the ECC after considering the proposal of the Ministry of Commerce, based on the recommendations of the Fertilizer Review Committee (FRC).

The ECC was informed that sufficient production and inventory of urea of domestic consumption was anticipated during Kharif 2017 for allowing export.

The fertiliser industry was expecting that the domestic urea demand will remain flat during the current year. Around 5.6 million tons of urea was consumed by the farmers.

Presently, the domestic market has an inventory of about 1.5 million tons of urea and there will be no shortage in the local market if the government allows the export of 500,000 tons to 600,000 tons, which was surplus.

The FRC had sent a proposal to the Ministry of Industries and Production for an increase in the export quota by 100 percent to 6 million tons and extension in its deadline up to Dec 31, 2017. However, the Economic Coordination Committee approved the proposal of enhancing urea exports up to 0.6 million metric tons.

On a proposal by the Finance Division, the ECC approved the restoration of import duty and sales tax on import of cotton with effect from July 15, 2017. The decision has been made to boost the confidence of domestic cotton growers during the upcoming sowing season.