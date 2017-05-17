ISLAMABAD - The judges of superior courts should be provided with adequate security for their safety but no protocol vehicles should accompany their entourage, said a petition filed in the apex court on Tuesday.

Anees Jillani, a lawyer of the Supreme Court, filed the petition under Article 184(3) of Constitution and made SC Registrar, Pakistan Bar Council, provincial bar councils and Supreme Court Bar Association as respondents. There should be no protocol staff accompanying the judges to any of their visit for making their ingress and egress easy.

He prayed that the high courts’ judges should be encouraged to visit district courts regularly, which are really their portfolio districts. They should not expect the entire subordinate judiciary, court staff and others to be present on their arrival in the district courts.

It is high time such inherited colonial practices, which make a mockery of our judicial system, are given up, Jillani submitted. The majesty of the courts lies in their delivery of justice, he added.

He stated that the judges of district courts work from 8am to 3 or 4 pm throughout Pakistan and hear a large number of cases daily. They also work on Saturdays as well and get only one month summer vacation in August. Contrary to that the judges of high courts and the Supreme Court hear cases maximum four hours and have three months summer vacations. Referring the example of Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court, Jillani stated: “The incumbent CJ IHC seldom comes to the court before 10am and goes back home after spending almost an hour in his office.”

He said the uniform of lawyers should be commensurate with climate and in accordance with the regional differences.

The judges of high courts and Supreme Court should work for longer hours in the courts. The summer break for all the superior court judges should be reduced to one month. The judges should enter and leave the courtrooms on their own, without being ushered and should pull their own chairs.

The judges should be addressed as ‘Sir’ or ‘Madam’ and not by anachronistic titles like lordships. Bowing before judges should end.

The lawyers should be addressed by their names and not as ‘learned counsel.