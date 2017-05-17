PESHAWAR - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari said on Tuesday that he has seen no change during his 5-day stay in Peshawar, capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “I have not fixed match with the Captain. Besides, I don’t see any change in the KP, as always claimed by PTI Chief Imran Khan,” he stated this during his visit to the residence of ANP Senior Leader Ghulam Ahmed Bilour where he offered condolence over his wife’s death.

Former Chief Minister of Sindh Qaim Ali Shah, Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Khurshid Shah, President of PPP Punjab chapter Qamar Zaman Kaira and other party leaders were also accompanied him.

Besides, ANP’s Mian Iftikhar Hussain, Senator Ilyas Bilour, ANP Provincial Secretary General Sardar Hussain Babak, Secretary Information Haroon Bilour and Latif Afridi were also present on the occassion.

“I have a long association with the KP and Peshawar. Ghulam Ahmed Bilour Sahib has been a friend of my father,” Zardari said, adding: “I have learned a lot about politics and current affairs from Bilour Sahib. I have been encouraged by the warm reception from my Pakhtun brothers,” he added.

Zardari asked PM Nawaz Sharif to read a column in the New York Times to know the facts and how the world thinks about him. In the same breath, he demanded PM Nawaz Sharif to offer an explanation over an article published in the New York Times.

To a question, the former president said that he had paid more visits to China than PM Nawaz Sharif during his tenure from 2008 to 2013.

He termed the election alliance with ANP as pre-mature, saying elections would be held after nine months. The decision about the alliance, he said, would be made keeping in view the situation at that time.

The former president was accorded warm welcome and the leaders from PPP and ANP discussed the present situation.

Later, Asif Zardari held a meeting with the parents of Army Public School (APS) martyrs at the residence of Hamayun Khan. While listening to the tragic stories of the parents, the former president could not control his emotion and tears rolled down from his eyes.

The parents demanded judicial inquiry into APS tragedy, Nishan-e-Haider for martyrs and strict punishment to former spokesman Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Ehsanullah Ehsan, who is presently in the custody of army.

The former president assured to raise their demands in the upper house of parliament.