ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday decided to scrutinise accounts of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The decision to this effect was taken during hearing of the party funding case by a four-member bench headed by the Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Muhammad Raza.

The hearing into the case was later adjourned till November 21.

The ECP decided to scrutinise documents submitted by the PTI regarding the party's finances without sharing them with former PTI leader and petitioner in the case, Akbar S Babar.

During hearing of the case, Babar's lawyer insisted that the PTI had not submitted complete details of its finances.

The PTI's lawyer Saqlain Haider maintained, however, that all relevant financial details had been shared with the ECP.

The ECP decided to scrutinise the PTI's bank accounts, but said that the documents would not be shared with the petitioner.

The chief election commissioner said that account details would not be provided to the petitioner unless the Islamabad High Court (IHC) asked the ECP to share the information.

Later, while talking to newsmen outside the ECP, the petitioner Akbar S Babar said Imran Khan could not escape disqualification as he was involved in hiding the party funding and tempering with the records.

He said that the PTI chairman had committed forgery by submitting fabricated evidence in the apex court.

Babar said that Imran had also concealed the records of his two illegal companies in the United States.

The PTI had submitted account statements and documents detailing the funding it received from foreign sources over the past seven years to the ECP on September 18th after several warnings by the commission.

The case was filed on November 14, 2014 by Akbar S Babar, after he developed differences with the PTI chief over internal corruption and abuse of laws governing political funding.

The petitioner had alleged that nearly $3 million in illegal foreign funds were collected through two offshore companies, registered under Imran’s signature, and that money was sent through illegal ‘hundi’ channels from the Middle East to the accounts of the PTI employees.

He also alleged that the foreign accounts used to collect funds were concealed from the annual audit reports submitted to the ECP.

In April 2015, after scrutinising the PTI’s annual audit reports, the ECP had ordered that the party had failed to disclose the sources and details of foreign funds received.

However, instead of submitting the accounts, the PTI had challenged the ECP’s jurisdiction to scrutinise its accounts.

In July, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejected PTI's plea to prevent the ECP from hearing Babar's petition, saying that the case had been going on since 2014 and had already once been referred back to the ECP.