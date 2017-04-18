ISLAMABAD - Since 2012, Pakistan’s total domestic debt is Rs54,325 billion, while Rs5,397 billion have been paid in terms of interest on domestic loans, the National Assembly was told on Monday.

In a written reply, Minister for Finance, Revenue, Economic Affairs, Statistics and Privatization Muhammad Ishaq Dar said that the total domestic debt was Rs54,325 billion, since January 1, 2012, however, it was constantly refinanced through new issuance in domestic debt market upon maturity.

The total amount of interest paid on the said loans was Rs5,397 billion.

The domestic debt of around Rs11,075 billion will mature during the next three years based on outstanding as at end December, 2016.

Answering another question, Dar said that Rs18.5 billion had been allocated to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) for conduct of the 6th Population and Housing Census 2017, out of which Rs16.6 billion had been released, while the remaining amount of Rs1.9 billion was under process.

Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan said that 114,000 illegal foreigners obtained Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs), which had been impounded by the NADRA.

He said that during the last three years 20,328 CNICs had been revoked or re-issued out of total 32,582 impounded blocked CNICs.

Khan said that 4,491 persons had been recruited in the Civil Armed Forces constituted under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The recruitment was made by HQ Pakistan Rangers (Punjab), HQ Pakistan Rangers (Sindh), HQ Frontier Corps (KP) and HQ Frontier Corps (Balochistan) under the relevant recruitment rules.

He said, however, the total local personnel recruited were 2,994 out of total 4,491 personnel.

Parliamentary Secretary for Planning and Development Ibadullah told the house that according to the estimates based on 2013-2014 data, about 55 million people of Pakistan were below the poverty line.

He said that according to the latest survey Pakistan’s poverty line had been set up at 3,030 rupees per adult per month.

He said that 38 sites had been identified for establishing Special Economic Zones by the respective provincial governments out of which nine sites were shortlisted for inclusion in the CPEC in the 6th JCC meeting. Industrial parks/SEZs are part of long-term plan, which is to be accomplished by 2030.

Minister for Finance, Revenue, Economic Affairs, Statistics and Privatization said that the Privatisation Commission was working on the sale of minority shares of Mari Petroleum Co Ltd, Small and Medium Enterprises Bank (SME Bank), sale of minority share of Kot Addu Power Company, Gujranwala Electric Supply Company, and these transactions were targeted to be completed in the near future.