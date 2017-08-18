THARPARKAR - Chikungunya virus while getting out of control in Thar has affected at least 2000 people in a span of two weeks.

The viral disease has targeted 30 villages of Thar including the Chachro district. The higher number of patients has led to a shortage of facilities in the hospital.

The patients are forced to lay down on the floor and tables due to lack of beds. Non availability of clean water is one problem and no arrangements have been made regarding precautionary measures for the patients.

Instead of isolating such patients, they are being kept with people suffering from other diseases, sources said. Chikungunya patients are undergoing high fever and severe pain of body joints.

Health department has failed to control the disease with the number of patients rising with every passing day.

Chikungunya is a mosquito-borne viral disease first described during an outbreak in southern Tanzania in 1952. Chikungunya is characterized by an abrupt onset of fever frequently accompanied by joint pain. Other common signs and symptoms include muscle pain, headache, nausea, fatigue and rash.

The joint pain is often very debilitating, but usually lasts for a few days or may be prolonged to weeks.