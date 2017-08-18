Islamabad - The Islamabad High Court on Thursday issued notices to interior ministry in a petition wherein a couple from Sindh had sought protection fearing life threats under the tradition of Karo-Kari.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui issued the notices in the petition of Bilawal Ali Bhutto son of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto of Rohri-Sukkur who married a Hindu girl Anooshi after converting her to Islam and her new name is Maria. Later, both husband and wife escaped their native area to Islamabad due to fear of persecution through Karo-Kari.

Then, they moved the high court through their counsel Zulfiqar Ali Korai advocate and ought protection against imminent threats to their life. They cited Sindh police officials and some private persons as respondents.

After hearing their petition, Justice Siddiqui directed Interior Secretary to depute a responsible official from the ministry, who would apprise the court that what steps under the law could be taken to protect the lives of the petitioners.

The IHC bench further directed Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad police to keep the couple at a secure place and produce them before the court with police escort on the next date of hearing to be held on August 18 (today).

Their counsel Zulfiqar Ali Korai advocate submitted before the court that due to the issue of territorial jurisdiction IHC cannot quash the FIR registered at Rohri-Sukkur and respondents including Sindh police officials and private persons are also not within the territorial jurisdiction of IHC.

Therefore, he requested the court to direct secretary ministry of interior and IG Islamabad police to provide protection to the petitioners who contracted marriage with their own free will and Maria embraced Islam for this cause also. The counsel contended before the court that due to stone-age old disgusting tradition of Karo-Kari, life of both the petitioners is under serious threat. In order to execute the black tradition, respondents can go to any extent, he further submitted.

Therefore, he prayed to the court to direct IG ICT to provide protection to the petitioners as they want to stay here in Islamabad and if protection may not be provided, petitioners may not be found alive.