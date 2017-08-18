SHIKARPUR - Shikarpur police claimed to have arrested a bandit for murdering policemen after an encounter took place at link road heading to Marri Sharif in the limits of Lakhi Ghulam Shah police station on Thursday.

CIA incharge along with heavy police contingent was on routine patrol when they got information about criminals, who were plotting a heinous crime at roadside. They rushed the spot, when criminals saw that area police was coming towards them, they opened fire on police. As a result of firing, one dacoit latter identified as Nisar Sabzoi having Rs 0.5 million head money was arrested in injured condition and police recovered one TT pistol from his possession while his other accomplices managed to escape from the site.