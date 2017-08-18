ISLAMABAD - The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Thursday elected Sardar Yaqoob Khan Nasar as the party’s Acting President to replace ousted leader Nawaz Sharif.

Nasar will remain the acting President until a new President is elected – probably next month.

During a meeting of the Central Working Committee of the PML-N here at the Punjab House, party chairman Raja Zafarul Haq proposed Nasar’s name for the interim period.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former federal interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan were the most prominent participants of the crunch meeting. Others included Khawaja Saad Rafique, Chaudhry Jaffer Iqbal, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Raja Farooq Haider, Abdul Qadir Baloch, Ishrat Ashraf and Hanif Abbasi. Although, the proposal was approved by the CWC, former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan raised his voice against the process.

Sources said Ch. Nisar Ali Khan, who had refused to join new Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s cabinet this month, was annoyed over the announcement of Nasar’s name even before the CWC meeting. “If his name was to be announced (in Lahore) a day before the CWC meeting, there is no reason of this meeting. This gives a wrong impression,” the former minister said. Ch. Nisar Ali Khan was backed by Railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique.

The former interior minister said there should have been consultation over the president before a formal election. Most of the CWC members believed that Nasar’s name should not have been announced before his formal election, sources said.

The party sources said a meeting of the CWC was expected on September 7 to elect a full-time president of the party.

The top slot in the PML-N fell vacant after Sharif was disqualified on July 28 by the Supreme Court for hiding assets. The Election Commission of Pakistan later de-notified Sharif as a member of the National Assembly and also asked the PML-N to remove him as the party head.

The ECP has scheduled polling in Lahore’s NA 120 constituency for September 17 after Sharif’s disqualification. Yesterday, the election authorities approved Sharif’s wife Kulsoom Nawaz’s nomination for the by-election.

Sharif was previously removed as the PML-N President under a law introduced by military ruler Pervez Musharraf. Shehbaz Sharif was elected as the party President before the 2002 elections to ensure PML-N’s participation in the polls under Musharraf. Earlier, Makhdoom Javed Hashmi served as the acting President of the PML-N. Sharif returned as the PML-N President in 2011 but after his recent disqualification as a lawmaker, he also stands ineligible to officially lead a party.

There were reports that Sharif’s younger brother Shehbaz Sharif – the incumbent Punjab Chief Minister – could again be elected as the party President but the party is yet to confirm it. Some party leaders have claimed the new full-time President could be from a smaller province. Shehbaz Sharif was also expected to replace Nawaz Sharif as the premier after contesting the NA 120 by-election but that plan was dropped at the eleventh hour. PML-N leaders said the name of Kulsoom Nawaz was also under consideration for the party’s full-time leadership.

The interim PML-N President, Sardar Yaqoob Khan Nasar, was elected on the Senate seat in 2015 after Iqbal Zafar Jhagra become Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Nasar has been associated with the PML-N since 1985. He had served as federal minister in Nawaz Sharif cabinet from 1990-93 and again in 1997. He also remained a provincial minister.

The PML-N meeting also passed a resolution paying tribute to the leadership of Nawaz Sharif. The resolution said Nawaz Sharif had the credit to make Pakistan the first Islamic nuclear power.

It said effective and prudent policies adopted by Nawaz Sharif put the country on the path of progress and prosperity.

