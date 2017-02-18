ISLAMABAD - A parliamentary committee was informed on Friday that 83 percent gas supply to Balochistan was going unbilled or stolen annually.

“According to officials of the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) of the entire annual natural gas supply to Balochistan, 83 percent is going unbilled, which means it is being stolen,” Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Shahid Khaqan Abbasi told the Senate Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Resources. The committee meeting was chaired by Mir Israrullah Khan Zehri.

The committee was holding a debate on a calling attention notice referred by the Senate. The calling attention notice was moved by Dr Ashok Kumar, Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar and Mir Kabeer Ahmed Muhammad Shahi regarding low gas pressure in district Qalat during the winter season. Consumers without meters are filtering gas, the minister said. The committee should seek special permission from the prime minister for the legalization of illegal gas connections, he said. The SSCG officials failed to provide the exact details of gas demand in Balochistan and illegal connections.

Senator Zehri said that Balochistan was kept backward, deprived of its share in resources and was being denied its share in Reko Diq and Saindak. Abbasi said that the total number of consumers in the province was around 260,000 and currently around 180 mmcfd gas was being supplied to the province against the requirement of 130 mmcfd gas.

The minister said that 12 mmcfd gas was being supplied to Qalat and Ziarat against their demand of 7 mmcfd gas, but only 2.5 mmcfd gas reached there.

The committee was apprised that illegal gas connections and theft were the main reason behind the low gas pressure. Senator Sardar Azam Khan said that gas theft was not possible without the help of the officials.

The committee have summoned the Balochistan chief secretary and Inspector General of Police for the next meeting and directed the SSGC administration to come up with practical suggestions to tackle the issue.

It suggested engaging district governments to stop gas theft and remove illegal connections from the high loss areas. The committee sought details of gas theft, illegal gas connections, domestic and commercial consumers in the next meeting.

The committee discussed the importance of setting up Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) air-mix plants at district level across the country to resolve the low gas pressure and the commodity shortage issue. The committee chairman observed that LPG mixture plants in Khuzdar and Musa Khail were not installed due to political reasons, while the places where it was being installed did not need it. He directed that LPG mixture plants should be installed by the end of the year in all districts in Balochistan. Abbasi directed SSGC officials to install 30 LPG mixture plants in various districts of Balochistan during the current year.

The committee recommended requesting the prime minister to legalize the gas connections in Balochistan.

On a query of Senator Baz Muhammad Khan regarding gas supply to the Bannu Township, the petroleum minister directed his secretary to move a summary to the prime minister for the moratorium exemption for the purpose.

The meeting was attended by Baz Muhammad Khan, Sardar Muhammad Azam Khan Musakhel, Hamza, Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar and Mir Kabeer Ahmed Muhammad Shahi and senior officials of the ministry.