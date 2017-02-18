ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Friday asked Afghanistan to cut Jamaatul Ahrar (JuA)’s lifeline by destroying their sanctuaries and safe havens after the terror group instigated bloodshed in Pakistan.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz spoke over telephone with Afghan National Security Adviser Hanif Atmar to lodge protest over the use of Afghan soil against Pakistan, especially by the JuA.

The conversation came after a series of terror attacks across Pakistan.

The latest attack on the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan this week left at least 83 dead and scores wounded.

JuA claimed responsibility for the strikes, infuriating Pakistan, as Kabul so far had been hurling allegations at Pakistan of allegedly providing safe havens to the militants.

This week, Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said instability in Afghanistan had created space for the non-state actors and terrorist organisations to find their foothold in that country.

He added: “Jamaatul Ahrar which is based in Afghanistan claimed carrying out terrorist incidents in Pakistan.”

Zakaria said Pakistan had raised the issue of terrorist activities in Pakistan from across the border and urged the Afghan leadership to take necessary steps to address Pakistan’s concern.

Earlier, Afghan Deputy Head of Mission Syed Abdul Nasir Yousafi was summoned by Additional Secretary (UN and EC) Tasnim Aslam at the foreign ministry to protest against terrorist attacks on Pakistan by the JuA from sanctuaries in Afghanistan.

Kabul was also provided evidence of Afghan-based involvement.

“The Afghan deputy head of mission was conveyed the grave concern of Pakistan about the continuing terrorist attacks on Pakistani soil by [Afghanistan-based] terrorist outfit, Jamaatul Ahrar from its sanctuaries inside Afghanistan,” said a foreign ministry statement.

The deputy head of mission was also asked to act on actionable intelligence shared by the Pakistani authorities with the Afghan counterparts.

Afghanistan was asked to take measures to eliminate the terrorists and their sanctuaries, financiers and handlers operating from its territory.

Sartaj Aziz - in his telephone conversation with Atmar - underlined that the government and the people of Pakistan were in a state of deep anguish and pain at the recent terrorist incidents in various parts of Pakistan resulting into loss of precious human lives.

“(The) adviser conveyed to the Afghan national security adviser that terrorist group Jamaatul Ahrar was behind these barbaric acts of terrorism. He expressed serious concern that the JuA continued to operate from its sanctuaries and safe haven in Afghanistan for undertaking terrorism in Pakistan and the government of Afghanistan had not paid a heed to Pakistan’s repeated calls on the Afghan government to take action against the group and its activities based in Afghanistan,” said a foreign ministry statement.

Aziz underscored that terrorism was a common threat and its elimination required close cooperation.

He said that it was important that Afghan government should take strong action against such elements to reaffirm that its soil was not used for terrorism in Pakistan.

Aziz emphasised that cooperation between Afghanistan and Pakistan was vital for effectively combating the scourge of terrorism.

“In this regard, effective border management was required to prevent the movement of terrorist elements across the border,” he said.

The Afghan national security adviser expressed his government’s condolences over the loss of lives in the recent terrorist incidents in Pakistan, said the statement.

Pakistan has also closed all sorts of traffic at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossings at Torkham and Chaman to stop infiltration from Afghanistan.

A number of militant groups including Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the JuA have bases in Afghanistan and have been carrying out subversive activities in Pakistan.

A senior official at the foreign ministry told The Nation that Pakistan had taken up the issue of cross-border terror with the United States.

He said that Washington had encouraged Pakistan to work with Afghanistan to defeat terrorism in the interest of both the nations.

“The US has listened to us and will surely play a role to bring us [Pakistan and Afghanistan] closer, so that we can sort out this issue [of cross-border terrorism],” the official maintained.

Former Major-General Farooq Malik said that 19 Indian consulates were active in Afghanistan against Pakistan.

“India is using Afghanistan against us. Afghanistan should understand this and sit with us for the sake of peace in both the countries,” he added.

General Malik said Pakistan’s military was determined to fight terrorism till it was defeated.

“We supported Afghanistan and accepted their refugees for a long time. Afghanistan should not let its soil to be used against us. We have to live together [as neighbours],” he said.