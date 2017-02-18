ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani on Friday warned that he would not convene the Upper House if government did not show seriousness in running the parliament.

Senate Chairman in his ruling asked the Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmed to convey the government that he would not convene the House even if President convened it. “I shall convene the House and will adjourn it shortly after it is convened,” he said and added this not the way the government ought to run the parliament.

The Chairman got annoyed when none of the ministers present in the House were ready to respond to an adjournment motion moved by Senators Mohammad Azam Khan Swati and Sassui Palijo.

Both the members sought to discuss the arbitrary decision of President Trump Administration regarding the imposition of travel ban to the USA on the citizens of seven Muslim countries.

The Senate Chairman asked the ministers to respond to the motion but none of them present in the House stood up and finally he had to ask the minister for parliamentary affairs to respond on which he regretted saying he was not given the brief.

This prompted the opposition members to announce their walk out from the House as mark of protest over the non-seriousness of the government.

Some members also raised the issue of lack of interest by the ministers in responding to their questions during the Question Hour.

On this, the Chairman got annoyed and announced his ruling and asked the treasury to go after the protesting members outside the House to bring them back. Minister for Parliamentary Affairs followed the directive and persuaded them to call off their protest and brought them back in the House.

Earlier, the Senate unanimously passed ‘The Hindu Marriage Bill, 2016’ moved by Minister for Law Zahid Hamid. The bill was passed with an amendment aimed at easing growing insecurity among the country's Hindu community.

Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid on behalf of Minister Human Rights Kamran Michael moved the Bill in the House. The sole amendment was moved by Senator Farhatullah Babar. The National Assembly has already passed the Bill.

The Bill will enable the Hindu community to get their marriages registered and separation cases could be resolved in the courts.

The Bill will pave the way for the adoption of a comprehensive and widely-acceptable family law for Hindus living in the country.

The Bill also allows separated Hindu persons to remarry.

Clause 17 of the Bill states that Hindu widows "shall have the right to remarry of her own will and consent after the death of her husband provided a period of six months has lapsed after the husband's death".

There are penalties for violating the provisions of the Bill, which also enables Hindus to finally have a proof of marriage document called the shadiparat, similar to the nikahnama for Muslims.

Meanwhile, Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani referred three Bills including the Companies Bill, 2017, the Pakistan Air Force (Amendment) Bill, 2017 and the National Commission on the Rights of the Child Bill, 2017 to the concerned Standing Committees for further deliberation.

All the three Bills were tabled by Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid in the House.