ISLAMABAD - Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry on Friday said that the conflicting relations with India and Afghanistan needed to be managed “tactfully”.

Chaudhry, while speaking at a discussion on “Pakistan’s foreign policy challenges and opportunities” hosted by Air University here, said that unrest in Afghanistan had affected Pakistan badly and had made the national security vulnerable to various threats.

The foreign secretary, who will leave soon for Washington to take over as ambassador to the United States, said that terrorism was the biggest challenge facing Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan enjoyed good relations with the international community at large to pursue a peaceful neighbourhood and to strengthen economic cooperation.

His comments came as Pakistan blamed Afghanistan of providing safe havens to the militant groups, especially Jamaatul Ahrar, which claimed responsibility of recent wave of terror in Pakistan.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz held a telephonic conversation with the Afghan National Security Adviser, Hanif Atmar, to protest against the use of Afghan soil against Pakistan.

Pakistan also believes India is pulling the strings and using the Afghan-based groups to destabilise Pakistan.

Chaudhry said that Pakistan had excellent relations with China and Iran however there was a need to manage ties with Afghanistan and India “tactfully”.

Chaudhry said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was providing numerous opportunities for national development.

Emphasising the importance of the CPEC, he said that investment in infrastructure and energy resources would play pivotal role for the development of the whole country.

The secretary said that every challenge provided an opportunity.

“Once we identify the opportunities, we being a strong nation shall rise to our strength among the nations of the world and shall achieve our objectives,” he added.

Chaudhry spoke about the geo-strategic and political history of the post-cold war era and vested interests of the super powers of the world in the region in general and in Pakistan in particular.

He also threw light on the current state-of-affairs emerging on global politics and its relevance and importance for Pakistan.

Air University Vice-Chancellor and former Air-Vice Marshal Faaiz Amir, while speaking on the occasion said that the CPEC offered new kind of strategic challenges to Pakistan that was needed to be addressed with a positive approach.

He also congratulated Chaudhry on his new responsibilities as ambassador to the US.