ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday dismissed all rumours and reports about the resignation of Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan. Talking to media after the Supreme Court’s hearing in Panama Leaks case on Monday, the information minister said all reports about Ch. Nisar Ali Khan’s resignation are baseless. Ch. Nisar is a key member of the federal cabinet and an asset of the party. He will clarify his position during this week regarding his relation with the party, she added.

Last week, Interior minister had walked out of the cabinet meeting after exchanging ‘hot words’ with the Prime Minister and very next day of the incident, he had also ‘boycotted’ the PML-N parliamentary party meeting.

Talking about Panama hearing, she said report of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing Panama Papers case does not reflect the decision of the court and Supreme Court is not bound to accept the recommendations of the JIT report. She expressed the confidence that the apex court will give its verdict according to law of the country.

She said that documents submitted by JIT are not verified and asked as who will take the ownership of these documents. She demanded that the volume ten of the JIT report should be made public. She questioned that under what rule the JIT is still working. She said the people of the country need answer to this question.

She said that the JIT could not find any evidence against the Prime Minister about corruption or money laundering of public money during his tenure of holding public offices for thirty-five years. She said the PM will get a clean chit from the apex court in this case.

She said a group of people is engaged in hatching conspiracies against the Prime Minister. She said their nefarious designs will be exposed after the decision of the apex court.

She said Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan is a wanted person in different cases and how can he demands supremacy of law and constitution in country.

Talking about today's terrorist attack in Peshawar, she said such dastardly attacks cannot deter the resolve of the government to eliminate terrorism.

The minister said the language used in the JIT report shows the report is based on ill-intention. She said the demand of Prime Minister's resignation on the basis of unconfirmed documents presented by JIT in the Supreme Court is absolutely unjustified. She said the Supreme Court did not allow the JIT to continue work but it has still continued its work.