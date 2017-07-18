ISLAMABAD - The Upper House of the Parliament Monday passed a condolence resolution expressing its profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of treasury member Senator Agha Shahbaz Khan Durrani.

Late Agha Shahbaz Durrani, who was elected from Blaochistan against a reserved seat for technocrats and Ulema in 2015 on PML-N ticket, passed away peacefully on June 25 because of heart attack. The young lawmaker, having only 42 years of age, was fighting with the rare disease of blood clotting. He was also the chairman of the Senate Functional Committee on Government Assurances. The deceased left behind a very young family comprising wife and four sons aged between 2 to 16 years. “The Senate of Pakistan has lost one of its young and dynamic legislator who was passionate, conscientious, and hardworking and approached parliamentary business with a youthful enthusiasm and zeal,” said the resolution read out by Leader of the House Raja Zafarul Haq. Earlier, the house held a condolence reference to pay tributes to the late lawmaker and the house business was suspended for a day keeping in view the traditions of the house.

The resolution says that the late Senator Durrani not only actively participated in debates on legislative and non-legislative matters in the Upper House but also raised the voice for the marginalized segments of the society, particularly the issues being faced by the people of Balochistan. He was persuasive and effective and earned the respect of many for confronting problems and issues,” it said. “He had earned great respect in the minds and hearts of fellow parliamentarians through his actions and behaviour as well as cordial discussion.”

“We all share the loss sustained by his family and friends and express the deepest sympathies with the bereaved family. We party to Almighty Allah to shower His finite blessings upon the departed soul and may his should rest in eternal peace (Ameen).”

A copy of the resolution would be sent to the bereaved family as an expression of the high esteem and affection.

Earlier, the lawmakers during the condolence reference made the atmosphere of the house gloomy while complementing late senator for his efforts to raise voice for depressed people of his province. The two female lawmakers Kulsoom Perveen and Nuzhar Sadiq could not stop their tears while refreshing their memories affiliated with Agha Shahbaz Durrani. “It’s a great loss to this house. He was full of life and had a long political career. He hailed from a province that is deprived,” remarked Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani