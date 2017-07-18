QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri yesterday termed the joint investigation team report on Panama Papers case ‘biased and inconclusive’.

“The JIT members not only exceeded their powers but also submitted an inconclusive report to the Supreme Court,” the chief minister said, addressing a press conference at the CM Secretariat.

The chief Minister was flanked by the parliamentary leaders of coalition partners, including PkMAP’s Abdur Rahim Ziaratwal, PML-Q’s Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhel and National Party’s Yasmeen Lehri. Home Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti was also present at the press conference.

“Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz rejected the JIT report on the very first day,” said CM Zehri who is also provincial president of PML-N. He claimed all the political parties and democratic forces of the provincial coalition setup backed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s objections to the JIT report and hoped the premier would certainly get justice from the apex court.

The chief minister maintained the Balochistan government and its coalition partners considered the JIT report nothing else but a plot. He warned there would be a great damage not only to democracy but also to the country if the elected prime minister was removed through an illegal way. It would also be a humiliation to the people’s mandate, he added. He questioned why the 10th Volume of the JIT report was not made public.

He said the objections submitted by Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz to the apex court about two JIT members were not accepted. He announced the Balochistan elected representatives and its masses would foil every attempt to derail the prevailing democratic setup unconstitutionally.

He advised the political opponents of the PML-N to await the Supreme Court verdict and play their role in strengthening the democratic system and rule of law. He asserted Pakistan can’t bear undemocratic steps.

Responding to a query, the chief minister ruled out presence of Daesh in Balochistan and said miscreants were just using its name in the province.