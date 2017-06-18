Islamabad - Another brutal case of servant torture surfaced in the federal capital on Saturday, as two landlords reportedly tortured a 13-year-old male servant while accusing him of robbing the house and smashing the pots, police informed The Nation on Saturday.

The male servant has been identified as Muhammad Ramzan, son of Nosher Ali, hails from Chura Stop Golra Sharif, who is battling for life in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences after undergoing inhuman torture by two landlords namely Muhammad Jawad and Muhammad Fayyaz allegedly. Police booked the two men on charges of kidnapping and attempted murder and started investigation, police added. According to police, a citizen Shabir Ahmed appeared before Police Station (PS) Shalimar and lodged a complaint stating his younger brother is working as servant in a house number 92, street number 44 in Sector f-10/4 owned by Muhammad Arif.

He said his brother went missing mysteriously and he received a phone call from Muhammad Jawab who told him that his brother Muhammad Ramzan committed robbery in the house and smashed the pots. He said the caller asked him to visit his home and to see the fate of younger brother with his own eyes. The applicant told police his younger brother was not present in house when they reached there and later it came into their notice that Ramzan is admitted in PIMS where his condition was said to be critical. He accused Muhammad Jawad of kidnapping Ramzan and later handing him over to Muhammad Fayyaz with intention of killing him.

He appealed police to lodge a case against the kidnappers. Police booked the two landlords and started investigation. So far, police could not arrest the accused.

Meanwhile, Police Station Noon officials raided a gambling den in area of Chishtianabad and held five gamblers. Police recovered cash and five mobile phones during raid.