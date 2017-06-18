PESHAWAR - Eid-ul-Fitr being around the corner, bazaars and shopping malls in the provincial capital are drawing rush of people, particularly women and children, but the skyrocketing prices are dampening the visitors’ passion for shopping.

Majority of people are seen returning home without shopping due to high prices of clothes, shoes, jewellery and eatables. The prices of clothes, cosmetics, shoes and other Eid-related items for self-use or gifts have put a damper on the effective demand, demand backed up by purchasing power, on the part of the shoppers of low and middle-income groups.

Following visits to the bazaars including Meena Bazaar, Shaheen, Qissa Khawani, Hashtangri, Jhanda bazaar, Jehangirpura, and in markets in Saddar including Shafi market, Gora bazaar, Jinnah street-III, Shibli street, Khalid street and Liaquat Bazaar, this correspondent found that sales, in both volume and value terms, were lower compared to the previous year.

“I came to the bazaar for shopping but everything is costlier compared to last year’s Eid-ul-Fitr”, Gul Meena, a local resident, said while talking to The Nation, adding that she could not afford to buy new clothes and shoes for her children.

Many low-income group shoppers stated that sellers had increased prices of all kind of garments, cosmetics and shoes for making higher profits. But their income has not increased in proportion with the increase in prices of the various commodities on demand during the Eid festival, they said.

It was noticed that the prices of all kind of stuffs, particularly readymade garments, shoes, and other traditional outfits had registered an increase of 50 to 60 per cent compared to last year.

An ordinary readymade children wear is being sold at Rs1,500 to Rs2,500 against its normal price of Rs600 to Rs700 before Ramazan. Similarly, lady footwear and shoe prices also increased manifold as even low quality stuff was not available for less than Rs700 to Rs800, which is beyond the purchasing power of low income customers.

The women shoppers while sharing their bitter experience said that the shopkeepers usually tripled the prices during the last ten days of the holy month, reaching at the climax on “Chaand Raat”.

The interest of young girls in shopping has much been reduced as compared to four or five years back. They said that shopkeepers had marred their delight on this religious festive.

Salman Ali runs a shoe and garments shop in Meena bazaar. He said that price hike was a problem, because people could not purchase costly items. This time, he said, rates of children’s readymade garments had increased by Rs150 and customers avoided to ask about any item.

Faisal Khan, another vendor selling bangles said that usually Eid shopping got momentum after the mid of Ramazan, but this year sale was very slow. He said that price of every pair of bangles were up at least by Rs20 to Rs30, but even then women were taking interests in the commodity.

“The main problem being faced by the people is price hike and power load-shedding, Khalil Khan, a young salesman at Saddar bazaar said.

Similarly, a jeweller Sajid Khan said that rate of every artificial jewellery item had gone up, saying that people liked Karachi and Lahore-made jewellery.