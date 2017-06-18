LAHORE - Senior leaders are parting ways with the PPP and joining the Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf. There are also leaders who have been ‘dormant’ for quite some time and are not playing any role, despite the fact that at this stage all leaders are required to work tirelessly to make the party’s presence felt in the country’s most populous province – Punjab – that plays a decisive role in bringing any party to power.

Imtiaz Safdar Warraich (NA-98 Gujranwala), Nazar Muhammad Gondal (NA-109 Mandi Bahauddin), Dr Firdaus Ashiq Awan (NA-111 Sialkot), Nawabzada Ghazanfar Gull (NA-104 Gujrat) left the PPP recently and all of them, except Ghazanfar Gull, have joined hands with the PTI, a party the PPP regards its main rival.

Faisalabad’s Raja Riaz, who served as senior minister in the PMLN-led coalition during 2008-2010, and also remained a member of the Punjab Assembly during 1993-96 and 2002-2007, left the PPP last year.

Samsam Bokhari and Ashraf Sohna also said goodbye to the PPP and joined the PTI many months ago.

The question is how big is the loss for the PPP, and whether the leadership is taking any steps to stop the ‘exodus’? Similarly, an equally pertinent question is whether the induction of new entrants from an ideological rival to strengthen the PTI would be the right decision by Imran Khan?

Defections should be matter of serious concern for the PPP leaders, especially because they have repeatedly claimed that they would reinvigorate the party to a level that it would form a government not only at the centre but also in Punjab, which is regarded as an invincible fortress of the PML-N. But there is little realisation that defection may create a psychological atmosphere that may encourage many more people to follow suit.

The following should explain

the position of defectors in their respective constituencies:

Imtiaz Sadfar Warraich contested the 2013 election from NA-98 (Gujranwala) and got 36,768 votes. The seat was won by PML-N’s Mian Tariq Mahmood, who bagged 119,224 votes. PTI’s Rana Shahzad Hafeez polled 20,717 votes.

He was twice elected as an MNA, in 2002 and 2008, from NA-98 and MPA in 1993. He served as state minister for communication after the 2008 election.

Nazar Muhammad Gondal (NA-109):

He won the 2008 election with 74,163 votes. However, the 2013 election on this seat was won by PML-N’s Nasar Iqbal Bosal polling 135,501 votes. Mr Gondal got 43,574 votes. PTI’s Nawaz Gondal got 13,597 votes.

Dr Firdaus Ashiq Awan (NA-111 Sialkot) got 78,925 votes in 2008 election against PML-Q leader Chaudhry Husain, who bagged 46,372 votes. PML-N’s Idrees Bajwa ended up third, polling 38,193 votes.

In 2013 election, Dr Awan got 51,230 votes against PML-N leader Armaghan Subhani’s 136,991 votes. PTI leader Ajmal Cheema bagged 51,230 votes.

This shows that the position of the PPP leaders in their respective constituencies was strong even if they lost some elections to their rivals. This also means that when these leaders would contest the next election from PTI’s platform, the party of Imran Khan would certainly perform better, although the price that the PTI will have to pay for compromising its ideology will also be very high.

A PPP leader says the ‘generation gap’ is the major reason behind these defections. Senior leaders, he says, don’t feel comfortable while interacting with the young Bilawal. The situation, he said, was just the one when ‘uncles’ had said goodbye to the PPP after Benazir Bhutto’s return to Pakistan in the 1986.

However, he believes, the PPP vote bank would remain unaffected. The belief, apparently, is nothing but daydreaming.

Analysts say the PPP would disappear from Punjab if the leadership did not take urgent steps to redress the grievances of the disgruntled elements and reactivate the dormant characters.

Rana Aftab, Qasim Zia (former provincial presidents), Chaudhry Ahmed Mukhtar (former secretary general), Malik Mushtaq Awan and Malik Hakemeen Khan are some of the senior leaders who have not been active for quite a while. (They are seldom seen in the media).

Unless the leadership reactivated these and other dormant leaders in all constituencies, there is little possibility of the PPP showing a good performance in the next election.

As for the benefit the PTI will get with the entry of the PPP leaders, some people say that Imran Khan will have to pay a heavy price in return for the benefits.

The PTI chairman has been a strong critic of both the PPP and the PML-N, mainly because of the corruption charges against the leaders of both these parties. But how the turncoats from the PPP will be different than the party’s top brass?

Already the PTI is a party of ‘migrants’. It has in its ranks leaders from the PPP, Jamaat-i-Islami, PML-N and some other parties. In fact the original PTI leaders have been outnumbered by outsiders. This is ‘adulteration’. And the acceptance of more grasshoppers would pollute the PTI further. They have no ideology. They are only power-hungry people, willing to stand by anyone who can take them to the corridors of power. In case Imran Khan did not shut the doors on such weathercocks, there will be little difference left between the PTI and parties it is working against.