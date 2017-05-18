ISLAMABAD - Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah in Wednesday’s National Assembly sitting demanded a judicial inquiry into the Army Public School (APS) Peshawar terrorist attack.

“Judicial inquiry into APS,2014 tragedy was promised by the incumbent government but still no step was taken in this connection,” Opposition Leader Syed Khursheed Shah said this on a point of order in the middle of proceedings after Question-Hour session.

Shah said the government has immediately ordered inquiry into death of an elephant of the Lahore zoo ‘Suzi’ but it has not fulfilled so far its promise to conduct inquiry into the tragic incident happed in Peshawar in 2014.

At least 141 people mostly schoolchildren and their teachers were killed when Taliban gunmen stormed the military-run school on December 16, 2014. “It needs to ascertain as who were behind this criminal and callous activity,” said the opposition leader. Shah said he with PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari met with the family members of deceased children.

About FATA reforms, Shah said, the FATA issue should be resolved according to the wishes of the area’s people. “If the government is sincere with the people of FATA then it should take decision about FATA reforms,” he said mentioning they were not in favour of ‘Rewaj act’.

The matter of ‘Heroin’ seized from the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was also raised by the opposition side. “Government should take action on this incident as it has earned a bad name for the country,” said Jamaat Islami (JI) Sahibzda Tariq Ullah parliamentary leader, on point of order.

Heroin concealed in packets was seized from the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) PK-785 in an intelligence-based operation, UK's National Crime Agency (NCA).

Meanwhile, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) staged a walkout from the proceedings of the house over power outages and alleged K-Electric discriminatory attitude. “Minister for Water and Power should take step to rein in the K-electric or step down from his responsibility,” said MQM’s MNA Sajid Ahmed, before staging a walkout from the house.

The MQM lawmakers did not return as the treasury members made a failed attempt to woo them back. MQM-Pakistan has been raising the issue of load-shedding at different forums. The party already raised this matter in previous session (41st NA sitting).

Parliamentary Secretary for Finance Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan, on a call-attention notice, said loans are being disbursed to the youth under PM Youth Programme as per the laid down criterion. He said the PML-N government approved Rs500 billion for this purpose during the current financial year.

The house throughout the proceedings witnessed thin presence from both sides of the aisle. Senior lawmakers from government and opposition were not present in the house.

Two bills ‘The National School of Public Policy (Amendment) Bill, 2017’ and ‘The Marine Insurance Bill, 2017’ moved by Law Minister Zahid Hamid were unanimously passed in the house.

The statement of objects and reasons of the ‘The Marine Insurance Bill, 2017’, says the bill is being placed for the approval to give effect to encourage and promote Marine Insurance Sector in Pakistan. “In order to remove contradictions and similarities with other laws existing in the field and to provide rules for construction of Marine Insurance policies this bill was moved,” said the bill.