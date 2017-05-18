PESHAWAR - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman, Asif Ali Zardari, said on Wednesday that in the next general elections his party would not let anyone rig polls.

The former president said that the last polls were “elections of the returning officers (ROs)”, saying “my party fellows will only leave for homes after having received electoral results”.

Speaking at a news conference here at the residence of the PPP Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa chief Mohammad Humayun Khan, the co-chairman who spent five days in the provincial metropolis said that the last elections were the elections of the ROs, but this time, his party would not allow “ROs election” anymore.

Flanked by former Sindh CM Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Senator Farhatullah Babar and others, Zardari said that the PPP did not campaign for the polls in 2013.

This time, “We will launch a full-fledged election campaign. Bilawal Bhutto and I will campaign in Balochistan, south Punjab and the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, while my sister and Aseefa will campaign in Sindh province,” he said.

Asif Ali Zardari claimed that his party would sweep the next general elections.

When asked about what if those who had left the party such as the Sherpao family decided to return to the PPP, he said that “our doors are open for all.”

The former president, Asif Ali Zardari, said that “I think PM Nawaz Sharif is incapable to run affairs [of the government], as he has failed in developing cordial relations with neighbours. And that’s why; I am too concerned about the prevailing situation in the region. I would say the situation shouldn’t go to the extreme.”

“What can I say about him when a Supreme Court judge has called him the “Godfather”,” he said, while referring to the SC’s verdict in Panama Papers case.

The former president said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was not a “fair” institution.

Also, he claimed that federal ministers of the PML-N were not at good terms with one another.

Spending the busiest five days in Peshawar is actually part of political mobilisation.

“I would come again and again. I have much love for Pashtuns and would in future too,” the PPP co-chairman said.

Regarding “tiger”, the election symbol of the ruling PML-N, Zardari said that PM Nawaz Sharif claimed that he was a “tiger”.

“I will say that tiger is a beast that eats weak, and tsunami causes damage like it did in the KP,” he said.

Tsunami brings destruction, Zardari said.

He said that “Be sure, tsunami will not come into power even in the KP in the next general elections.”

“I would say that the PTI tsunami has destroyed the “old Pakistan” instead of building a new one. I have met doctors, engineers and lawyers. Nobody is happy in the ‘New Pakistan’,” the PPP leader said.

Zardari warned the PTI-led government against privatising government institutions, saying the move would affect the employees.

“Don’t take a step, which will be required to be reversed in the future in the best interest of the people of the province,” he said.

The PPP would stop the privatisation of hospitals.

Zardari also took shots at the PTI, when he said that “Naya Pakistan” was just a hoax that was not visible anywhere.

“I haven’t seen “Naya Pakistan” anywhere. If you do, inform me as well,” he said.

The co-chairman said that the KP people had rendered a lot of sacrifices for defending the country and its fight against terrorism, which he said was imposed on them by some naïve people.

It was the PPP that launched operation in Swat and hoisted Pakistan’s flag in the valley, a promise which Shaheed Benazir Bhutto has made to the nation.

“We rehabilitated people displaced due to Swat operation. We stand by people of the Fata and the KP,” he said.

About Mustafa Kamal’s party, Zardari said that, “I don’t accept Pak Sarzameen Party as a political democratic party. Instead of organising its so-called “Million March” recently at Shahrah-e-Faisal, a red-zone in Karachi, it should have held its gathering at a ground.”

The APS’s inquiry report should be made public.

The PPP would raise voice at the parliament for the martyred students of the incident.

Talking about the Fata’s future status, the former president said that PM Nawaz Sharif was making “hollow promises” with tribesmen.

The recently tabled bill on the Fata reforms in the National Assembly, he said was “a lollipop”.

Even the government had failed to pacify its allied parties on the Fata reforms, in other words, Zardari said it meant that the government was not serious in mainstreaming the tribal areas.

He lamented the fact that nowadays, Muslims were fighting each other whether it was in Iraq, Syria or Yemen.

Calling the war against terrorism battle of mindsets, the co-chairman said he had told the United Nations in his General Assembly speech that “We are losing battle everywhere including Libya, Syria, and Yemen and [at] other places”.

“The one who is killing and the one who is getting killed are both reciting the “kalmia”,” Zardari lamented.