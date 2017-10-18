ISLAMABAD - The technocrats’ government is extra-constitutional like a martial law, believes former president Asif Ali Zardari.

Close aides to the Pakistan People’s Party Co-Chairman told The Nation that Zardari was against the technocrats’ government or snap polls.

A senior PPP leader, who met Zardari on Tuesday, said the former president had asked the party to prepare for the next general election instead of ‘wasting time’ on ‘rumours’ about the stop-gap government.

“Zardari is very clear that a government imposed against the Constitution is like a coup. There is no difference between such a government and a martial law,” he quoted Zardari as saying.

There have been rumours that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz-led government may be sent packing before the end of the year to be replaced by a technocrats’ government for a specific period before the next general election.

Reports said that there had been behind-the-scenes meetings outside Pakistan to discuss the formation of the new step up. The rumour mills started grinding speculations about the technocrats’ government even before Nawaz Sharif was ousted as the prime minister in July.

Sharif was disqualified on July 28 by the Supreme Court in the Panama Papers case for hiding assets. He later left Islamabad for Lahore along with thousands of supporters on the Grand Trunk Road. The ousted PM is now facing corruption references filed against him by the National Accountability Bureau.

Last week, Military spokesperson Maj-Gen Ghafoor rejected the technocrats’ government-theory saying democracy was not threatened by the army.

After Maj-Gen Ghafoor’s statement, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said technocrat and undemocratic forms of governance had failed to deliver in the past and only democracy was the solution to the country’s problems.

“The government will continue to pursue dynamic policies of Nawaz Sharif and take the country forward on a path of progress and prosperity,” he said at a gathering in Fateh Jang.

Abbasi said it was for the people of Pakistan to decide in 2018 as to who could serve them better in the days ahead.

Zardari’s close aides said that he was even against the idea of snap polls and wanted the Parliament to complete its five-year term. “The PPP wishes every government to complete the term. Zardari wants the system to prevail,” said another PPP leader. PPP Co-chairman’s spokesperson Senator Farhatullah Babar said that there was no provision in the Constitution to form a technocrats’ government and his party cannot support any ‘unconstitutional’ move.

The PPP, he said, had laid sacrifices for the cause of democracy and could not make compromises to see the back of the PML-N government.

“The PPP wants the Parliament to complete its term. The snap polls can also be only called by the government. If they do so (call snap polls), we will definitely contest the early elections but will not accept anyone else to impose snap polls and topple the government,” he told The Nation.

He said that the PPP had noted the rumours about the meetings in and outside the country to install a stop-gap government. “We see this as extra-constitutional. The PPP cannot support any step that is against the Constitution,” he maintained.

Recently, PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the PPP had never supported the PML-N but had stood for democracy in the previous years. “Even if there is a danger to democracy today, we will stand with democracy. However, at this moment there is no threat to democracy but there is obviously a danger to Nawaz Sharif’s own survival. For this we can’t help,” he contended.