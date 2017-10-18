PESHAWAR - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan said on Tuesday that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and other key national institutions would be fixed after coming to power in 2018 general election.

“As strong institutions would put Pakistan on track to progress and development, that is why the PTI would fix all key institutions including the NAB, the FBR and others after winning the 2018 general election,” he said while speaking at a lecture — “leadership and good governance” — at the University of Malakand.

He maintained that good governance meant rule of law in institutions and ensuring merit in society, while bad governance entangles in heavy debt, which stops progress and development of a country. He said that the supremacy of law strengthens institutions and the monarchy was the reason that Muslim countries were lagging far behind in this modern era.

“When governance and merit collapse, so does a nation,” he said adding: “A nation is not destroyed by an atom bomb but it smashes when its institutions fail.” Khan said that it did not matter if a prime minister was sent home, what mattered was the system which should be allowed to work.

He was of the view that western countries have progressed more because they implemented democracy. But, Pakistan could not progress because of ‘Badshaahat’ (monarchy).

He said that the actual democratic procedure has not yet been implemented in Pakistan.

The PTI chief claimed that the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province has been put on way to progress and development by bringing wide-ranging reforms in the police. “We depoliticized the police department and made all recruitments on merit and that’s why police chiefs of other provinces are demanding the same reforms,” Khan said.

He questioned why those who were elected for six times in Punjab and Sindh could not improve the police department in their provinces.

“Of the last four years rule in KP, we spent one-year in sit-ins while the other one year passed in probing the Panama Leaks case. However, after thoroughly analyzing the two-year performance of the PTI government in the province, it can be said that it is much better than the other provinces,” the PTI chief claimed.

About the performance of the KP police, Khan said that terrorism has reduced by 70 percent in the province due to security forces’ effective strategies.

“People fear the police in Sindh and Punjab,” he said adding the police in KP became better when the IGP was appointed on merit. Moreover, he said, that IGP Sindh AD Khawaja wanted similar police system in his province.

While talking about the education sector, he said that three different education systems are functioning in the country which included English medium, madrassa and government schools, but none of them follow merit.

In an apparent reference to his arch-rival and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s appearance before a NAB court, Khan said that those facing cases appear in courts under an extensive protocol of 40 vehicles in Pakistan.

“The Election Commission of Pakistan and an anti-terrorism court have issued arrest warrants for me. Moreover, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Ishaq Dar’s son, Najam Sethi, Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur have filed defamation cases worth billions of rupees against me,” he said adding, “It is incredulous that Zardari filed a case against me because I called him corrupt,” he remarked.