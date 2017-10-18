ISLAMABAD - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has expressed his annoyance over the delay in processing pending cases asking the officials to explain why no legal action was taken on inquiries and investigations on the basis of various complaints in the last 17 years.

Addressing a meeting held here to review the NAB performance, he directed that all possible steps should be taken to improve the reputation of the anti-graft body. “No one is above the law. The law stops us from misusing powers,” he said.

The NAB chairman advised the officers to refrain from indulging in corruption making it clear that the corrupts had no place in the bureau.

He said that action would be taken against the officials involved in the violation of laws. “Despite initiating accountability process within the NAB, no action had yet been taken against the corrupt officials who had inflicted severe losses to the NAB,” he said.

He directed the NAB officials to work with due diligence, honesty, dedication and transparently on merit. He warned that he would not allow any official to ignore merit, transparency, honesty and hard work while discharging their duties. He said that he would not take a moment to act against corrupt elements in the NAB to punish them according to law. He also directed to conduct internal as well as external audits of the NAB to ensure fair usage of funds and resources.