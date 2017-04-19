ISLAMABAD - The Public Accounts Committee on Tuesday postponed its meeting for the second time due to non-appointment of a permanent Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP).

PAC Chairman Syed Khursheed Shah postponed the meeting until the appointment of Auditor General of Pakistan.

Shah, before postponing the meeting, asked the government to appoint permanent AGP at the earliest for ensuring transparency in the public accounts.

The PAC was to discuss audit objections regarding the accounts of the Ministry of National Food Security and Ministry of Water and Power. President Mamnoon Hussain in order to fill the constitutional vacuum created by the retirement of Auditor General of Pakistan a couple of days before appointed Haque Nawaz as an acting AGP.

Haque Nawaz is a grade 22 officer from the Audit and Accounts group is due to retire by the end of April upon reaching the age of 60. The post of Auditor General of Pakistan was lying vacant after the retirement of Asad Amin on April 8.

Senate chairman Raza Rabbani, a couple of days before, pointed out that a constitutional vacuum has been created due to the absence of permanent AGP. He said that the Public Account Committees (PAC) would become dysfunctional in the absence of AGP. To fill the post of AGP after retirement of Rana Assad Amin on April 8, a summary with four names was forwarded to the President for approval. However, later two more names were added to the list.