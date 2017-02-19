ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in consultation with the Speaker National Assembly approached the leaders of Parliamentary parties to have an early huddle of the committee considering granting extension to the military courts for another stint of two or three years.

The committee under the chair of Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq was scheduled to meet on Feb. 27 to have final word on the draft bill to grant extension to the military courts. Before that a sub-committee was formed in the previous meeting held on Thursday last to deal with the legal intricacies of the proposal to grant extension to the military court.

Sources aware of the developments on this front informed The Nation that after the recent spate of terror attacks in various parts of the country, the government decided to expeditiously resolve the issue and in this connection the meeting of Parliamentary parties leaders would likely take place on Monday or Tuesday to have final word on the issue.

In consultation with Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Finance Minister Ishaq Dar rang up leaders of parliamentary parties, both in opposition and government, to consult them on early decision on the matter.

Those who were contacted by Finance Minister included JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PPP central leader Syed Naveed Qamar, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, QWP Chief Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao and JUI-F leader Attaur Rehman.

Sources in the government said that Finance Minister would also be contacting the leadership of MQM, ANP and other nationalist parties from Balochistan in a day or so to have the early meeting and decision on granting extension to the military courts.

Sources informed that all those contacted by the Finance Minister on phone agreed to the urgency of the matter and said that they were ready for the early meeting on the subject as all of them wanted to see end to the menace of terrorism and all what they wanted was to see effective measures on part of the government to flush out militants from the country.

During his telephonic calls, the minister emphasised the need for complete consensus on this matter and said that a prompt decision was vital to counter the fresh wave of militancy that had gripped the country during the last few days.

Referring to the recent incidents in FATA, Peshawar, Lahore, Quetta, Awaran, and Sehwan Sharif, the minister said that it was heart wrenching to see so many precious lives being lost in gory incidents of terror in all the four provinces.

He said that an effective and well-coordinated response on part of the federal and provincial governments was need of the hour. Continuation of the military courts was essential for ensuring continuation of the momentum of anti-terrorism campaign and the political leadership in the Parliament needed to show unity as well as complete unanimity of views on this issue. There can be no compromise on the safety and security of the people and the country, he added.

The parliamentary leaders expressed agreement with Minister Dar on having a well-coordinated and befitting response to the terrorist threat.

The minister also earlier made phone call to Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq asking him to facilitate early convening of meeting of the parliamentary committee on the subject of military courts so that a concrete decision on the matter could be taken as early as possible.