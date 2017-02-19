LAHORE - The police are fully capable of curbing terrorism and there is no need to deploy Rangers in the Punjab, says former inspector general Shaukat Javed.

“Military or paramilitary forces are called in only when there is insurgency or when the enemy has occupied any part of the country, which is not the case at present. Peacekeeping in settled areas is the police job and they should be allowed to perform it,” said Shaukat Javed in an interview to The Nation yesterday.

He said since the police and the Counter-Terrorism Department had arrested those responsible for the blast on The Mall, there was no need for Rangers deployment in the province.

He is opposed even to Rangers deployment in Karachi, saying the situation might have returned to normal for the time being, but it would be back to square one shortly after they are withdrawn.

He recalled the Sindh police, with the help of Intelligence Bureau, had restored peace to Karachi in the 90s, which amply proved the law enforcers’ competence to take on any challenge.

For a durable peace in any province, Shaukat Javed said, police in the Punjab and elsewhere should be given a free hand and there should be no political interference at all.

About the situation in South Punjab, he said reforming seminaries is the federal government’s job.

ON ‘BACK-BREAKING’ CLAIMS

Terrorist activities have come down, but it’s not right to claim that the back of terrorists has been broken. Terrorists were driven out of certain areas because of the military-led operation Zarb-i-Azb, but now these elements have started operating from Afghanistan. Bomb blasts in Lahore and Sehwan Sharif reflect the presence of terrorists’ sleeper cells in these areas.

The fact is that from Gen Musharraf to the incumbent PML-N government no one showed the national resolve to crush terrorists. The resolve should be like the one shown by then US president George W Bush after the 9/11 cataclysmic attacks on the World Trade Centre. He had said in categorical terms that he would not like to see any such attack on the US again; and there was none perpetrated thereafter. This is called resolve.

Then there is an example of Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka’s army and the air force are not more capable or better equipped than Pakistan’s forces. But because of their national resolve they crushed terrorists after a 25-year fight against them.

The situation in Pakistan is quite different. We haven’t been able to frame an internal security policy. The targets given by Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan could not be achieved by relevant departments.

Then after the tragic incident of the Army Public School, Peshawar, a 20-point National Action Plan was worked out. But, unfortunately, 18 points of the NAP remain unimplemented even today. The only two points acted upon were about the establishment of military courts and some steps in Fata.

The authorities had pledged to bring an end to moratorium on the execution of condemned prisoners. But not all of those awarded capital punishments have been taken to gallows. Only 12 out of 161 convicted by military courts have been executed and that too under army chief’s pressure.

Religious seminaries have not been reformed; a decision on reforms in Fata remains unimplemented. Unlike other areas of the country where the situation is better, 60 percent people in Fata live below the poverty line. No medical and educational or medical institutions have been set up there.

There is an urgent need for a national narrative, on which people from all walks of life agree. This should serve as a counter-narrative to deal with terrorists; mere statements issued by the prime minister or the army chief are not enough.

It is also regrettable that Nacta was set up, but not activated. Under the law it is to be headed by the prime minister, but the interior minister is not willing to give its control to anyone. Not many people understand its implication. The point is that ISI and the IB report directly to the prime minister. If the interior minister stays as the Nacta head, these intelligence agencies will not like to submit their reports to him (utterances to the contrary notwithstanding).

The Nacta Board is supposed to meet at least twice a year under the chairmanship of the prime minister and give guidelines for national security. Nacta has been in existence for the past several years, but not a single meeting of the board has been held so far.

ON CORRUPTION IN POLICE

When the police are used for personal objectives, they get a leeway to do what they like. Police remained under the 1861 Act which was replication of the Irish Constabulary Act, till Gen Musharraf enforced Police Order 2002. But the lawmakers soon took the sting out of it. The amendments made by the Punjab government to the police laws are a step in the right direction. But the safety commission and the complaint authority have yet to be set up.

The system of police accountability is also not working properly. If the army’s system of accountability is implemented in police, the situation will improve remarkably.

The IGP (BPS-22) can dismiss a deputy superintendent. But the appeal against such an action goes to the home secretary who is a grade-20 officer. He normally refers such appeals to the additional secretary, who can set aside the IGP’s decision. When a much junior officer reverses the IGP’s decision, the latter feels insulted. The appeals against the IGP’s decisions should be decided by someone holding a post higher than IGP’s.

The procedure for the selection of an IGP should also be reviewed.

The police system working in KP is better than the system in any other province. Police should be autonomous both administratively and financially. In KP even the chief minister can’t interfere in police affairs.

ON POLICE’S ALLEGED PATRONAGE OF CRIME

True that at some places police people may be patronising criminal activities, but this doesn’t mean everybody is doing the same. The problem is that the guilty is not punished adequately. The fault lies with the system.

For example, the period the under trial-prisoners spend behind bars is, on conviction, considered as served out sentence. Many people manage to stay as under-trial for two years and then, on lawyers’ advice, plead guilty when charge-sheeted. Then when the court sentences them, many are deemed to have already served out their term. And during the period they remain under-trial they are entitled to get food and clothes from home.

In other words the day such people are sentenced they become entitled to being released. Thus, they don’t really know what the rigorous imprisonment means. The sentence should start from the day an accused is convicted. The system of allowing concurrent terms should also go.

ON POLITICAL INTERFERENCE, FREQUENT TRANSFERS

This will come to an end only when the KP’s police laws are enforced in the Punjab. In KP, the chief minister can only ‘request’ the IGP to do something. He has no powers to do anything by himself.

The IGP should not be transferred unless he completes his three-year term. Once this is ensured, every IGP will become as effective as the army chief.

As for the allegation that police stations are sold in Punjab, it is not well-founded. There is nothing of the sort in the Punjab.

The police force in Pakistan is not enough. There should be one cop for a population of 250 whereas in Pakistan it is one for 500.

And then many of the police personnel have to perform security duties with the VIPs, as a result of which manpower available for real police functions comes down further.