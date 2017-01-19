ISLAMABAD - Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Wednesday warned that the use of fingerlings in poultry feed was creating health hazards.

The PAC which met in the chair of Opposition Leader Syed Khursheed Shah formed a three-member committee to look into the environmental hazards caused by fingerling hunting. It was decided that the sub-committee would give recommendations for improving the fisheries department.

About pollution in seawater, the committee was informed that around 472 million gallon sewerage water is being dropped daily into the sea.

Secretary Port and Shipping Khalid Pervaiz informed different types of fish are fast decreasing in sea due to this reason. The World Food Programme (WFP) has also recommended fifty per cent reduction in Pakistan’s fishing fleet. The committee members expressed concerns over sea pollution causing hazards.

It was also discussed that this serious matters need to be addressed in cooperation with both federal and provincial departments.

It was also revealed in the committee that fingerlings are being used for poultry feed. Secretary Ports and Shipping was of the view that the usage of fingerlings for poultry feed was badly affecting it production. It was briefed that daily around 472 million gallon sewerage water is being dropped into the sea.

Nehar Khyam, Kalary Nullah, Pitcher Nullah, City station Nullah, Malir Nadi, Korangi Industrial area, Mehmood Ababd Nullah are polluting the seawater. Moreover, 275 million gallons sewerage from Karachi port, 13 crore gallons from other areas are dropping. A proposal was also floated to shut down the factories for not maintaining sewerage treatment plants in six months.

Mehmood Achakzai, a PAC member, expressed concerns over issuing licences to foreigners for deep sea fishing. Secretary Ports and Shipping responded that the Sindh government had issued licences to foreigners for this purpose.

The chairman PAC also asked the Sindh government to bound owners of factories to install sewerage treatment plants. Otherwise, the factories could be shut down in six months. Other members of committee also proposed for not issuing further licences.

Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Department Muhammad Ali Malkani informed the committee that the Sindh government had stopped issuing the fishing licences and did not issue any permit for last eight years.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Rashid, Sheikh Rohail Asghar, Dr Darshan, Rana Afzaal, Junaid Anwer Chaudhry, Shafqat Mahmood, Dr Arif Alvi, Naveed Qamar, Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho and others.