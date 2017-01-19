ISLAMABAD - Former president Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday urged the international community to acknowledge Pakistan’s efforts to defeat the menace of terrorism as it was a global issue.

Zardari, the Pakistan People’s Party-Parliamentarians (PPPP) chief, is in the United States, to attend Donald Trump’s inauguration as the new US president.

The former president has started meetings with various US officials, senators and Congress representatives.

Senators Sherry Rehman and Rehman Malik are accompanying the former president.

Party sources said, in his meeting with Senator John McCain in Washington, the PPPP leaders discussed Pak-US ties.

John McCain, the former US presidential candidate, also hosted a dinner for Zardari and his delegation.

At the reception, Zardari spoke about Pakistan’s successes in the war against terrorism. He said that Pakistan had been a victim of terrorism and had given more sacrifices than any other country.

Zardari said that Pakistan valued relations with the US and traditionally had friendly ties with the global superpower.

The PPPP chief said that the ongoing operation against the militants had reduced the intensity of terrorism but much was still needed to be done to make Pakistan completely terror-free.

Zardari will remain in the US until February 3rd.

He is also expected to undergo medical check-up.

On return, the PPPP leader is set to contest a by-election to enter the National Assembly and aims to forge new alliance for the 2018 elections to challenge the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

His son, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, will also join his father in the US after addressing the Faisalabad rally today (January 19).

Bilawal will also contest a by-election to launch his own career in parliamentary politics.

Earlier, PPPP Vice-President Senator Sherry Rehman had told The Nation, that Zardari had a “packed schedule” in the US where he would be meeting the lawmakers and officials.

After Zardari, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is also likely to visit Washington in the coming weeks for a meeting with Trump.

Senator Rehman Malik, who is accompanying Zardari in the US, said that the former president aimed to present positive image of the country during his meetings with the US officials and lawmakers. “We are representing Pakistan here and have not come here for any conspiracy. Our sole agenda is to move Pakistan forward,” he said.

The lawmaker said that Zardari had counted Pakistan’s sacrifices in the war on terror and sought US lawmakers’ help to bring the two countries “more closer.”

“Pakistan and the US always had enjoyed good ties and we are hoping to keep this trend. The PML-N government should also look into its foreign policy. We need more activity to win. Back home we even don’t have a full-time foreign minister. This needs to be corrected,” Malik emphasised.