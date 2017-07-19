LAHORE - There was an ominous whispering in the PTI ranks when Babar Awan joined the party last month. Many in the party did not approve this decision, but they kept quite since the party chief had seen the status quo withering on the vine with the entry of Mr Awan into PTI.

But it has not proved a good omen for the party so far if the developments taking place in the last one week are any indication. Babar Awan who considers himself an astute politician met with two successive political defeats in a week’s time, the latest being the instant dismissal of his writ petition he had filed against Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the Lahore High Court.

To begin with, Awan floated the idea of early elections last week stating that mere resignation of the prime minister was not enough in the present situation. But the initiative backfired in its infancy.

On the very next day, the PTI had to take back this demand as rest of the Opposition parties, especially the PPP, did not support this move.

In a damage-control measure, party’s senior Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi later had to state that it was Babar Awan’s personal opinion which should not be taken as party decision. But it is hard to believe how Awan could be so emphatic in his demand for snap polls without taking the top leadership into confidence on such an important issue.

A few days later, Awan travelled to Lahore from Islamabad to get resignation from the Punjab chief minister. He filed a petition against Shehbaz in the Lahore High Court seeking his disqualification on the basis of JIT findings also citing his alleged misuse of power in relocation of sugar mills from central Punjab to the southern belt. Before filing the petition, Awan also addressed a news conference at Lahore heralding the exit of the chief minister in the days to come. He had then dubbed Shehbaz Sharif as godfather-2 promising to turn the tables on the Sharifs through his petition.

On Tuesday, Lahore High Court dismissed his petition terming it non-maintainable because the matter was pending in the Supreme Court.

Impressed by his credentials as a lawyer, Khan has inducted Awan in the party to fight the legal battles his party has initiated against the political opponents. After all, Babar Awan had successfully defended his former boss Asif Ali Zardari in the corruption cases which now stand quashed.

His former colleague, Farooq H Naik may have a different opinion about him but it is an undeniable fact that Awan had been part of Zardari’s legal team for long.

But the lady luck did not smile on Babar Awan yesterday. Though he was visibly disturbed by outright rejection of his plea by the court, yet he had something new to share with the media. Awan addressed a news conference to tell the people that Senator Aazam Swati had brought new evidence against the Sharifs from Dubai but he would be using it as per advice of the party chairman.