PESHAWAR - In order to regularise stay of unregistered Afghan nationals living in Pakistan illegally, the federal government would formally launch ‘Afghan Citizen Card’ scheme from July 20, official sources told The Nation on Tuesday.

Under the scheme, free of cost Afghan citizen cards would be issued only to those Afghan nationals who are unregistered and illegally living in Pakistan, they informed, adding that for the purpose, as many as 21 centres across the country would be setup.

The Ministry of States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) would oversee the scheme, they said. Those unregistered Afghans who obtain the cards would be able to get their travelling documents more easily from Afghan government, they added.

The Afghan nationals who are presently living illegally in Pakistan would have to present any kind of document to prove him or herself being an Afghan national if they apply for the ACC, the sources in the SAFRON explained. They also informed that this scheme was only for unregistered Afghans and not for those Afghans who possess the Proof of Registration (POR) cards.

To assist the visiting Afghans for getting the ACC at all the 21 centres, officials and representatives of Afghan government would be present there, they said, adding that in the first phase, two centres one each at Peshawar and Islamabad would formally start issuing the cards from July 20.

In Peshawar, the centre has been established on Syed Jamaludeen Afghani Road at University Town, while a similar centre is situated at Sanitary Market, I-11/3, Islamabad, the officials said, adding that the scheme would not only help regulate the stay of illegal Afghans in Pakistan but also in compiling their accurate data.

Keeping in view that majority of Afghans whether documented or undocumented are living in KP, therefore, of the total 21 centres, 11 centres would be setup in the province, said sources in the Peshawar-based Afghan Commissionerate, the basic aim of which is to facilitate Afghan refugees.

Pakistan is home to the world’s second largest refugee population and currently some 2.7 million Afghan refugees are living in Pakistan and it is believed that half of them are unregistered. In January this year, the federal government after having formal interactions with the UNHCR and Afghan government agreed giving another extension in stay to those Afghans having legal documents till December 31, 2017.

Sources in the UNHCR said that the voluntarily repatriation process of Afghan refugees is in progress and so far in current year a total of 38,000 refugees have returned to their homeland. All the returning Afghan refugees are being paid $200 per person by the UNHCR, they concluded.