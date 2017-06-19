ATTOCK - In a horrifying incident, a 17-year-old boy was sexually assaulted, strangled to death before his body was thrown into a water channel within the limits of the Hazro Police Station.

Tariq Pasha reported to the police that his son Hassan Ali, a 10th grader, had befriended with Mohammad Firdaus, a resident of Ghorgashti, on the social media.

He told the police that Firdous offered his son to go for a picnic to the Ghazi Brotha water channel. Later, Firdous informed him (Hassan Ali) that his son had drowned. According to Hassan Ali, when the body of his was retrieved, it was found that the legs and hands had been wrapped with a rope.

According to the complainant, the preliminary medical report had revealed that his son was subjected to sexual assault before strangulating him to death and later throwing his body in the water.

When contacted, Hazro Police Station House Officer Inspector Saqib Abbassi said that in light of a medico-legal report, a case against the nominated accused has been registered and raids were being carried out to arrest the alleged culprit.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmad has taken serious notice of the closure of the Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHTPA) office in Attock and said that proper inquiry will be carried out in the episode and those responsible will be brought to justice. He took the notice on a complaint of a senior citizen, Syed Raza Haider Naqvi, a resident of People’s Colony Attock, who apprised him of the closure.

The minister said that the PHTPA Director General had been directed to look into the matter and submit a detailed report as to why the office had remained closed for the last two years despite the fact that the staff was drawing salaries and the rent of the building was being paid from the national kitty.

The PHTPA office was opened in Attock to facilitate the residents of the People’s Colony Attock in the sale and transfer of their houses. However, not a single resident of the People’s Colony has been given the ownership right despite the colony set up in 1975.