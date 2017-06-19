LAHORE - The late Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan was one of the most capable and intelligent leaders of this country. Though his Pakistan Democratic Party was almost a one-man show, he was the most towering personality of his times. He had special skills for forming opposition alliances against the governments. He had the ability to convince rival leaders to join the alliance for the set purposes.

But since his demise no other leader has been able to set up an alliance or prove himself acceptable to all parties. And it is for this reason that no opposition alliance could be set up during the past one decade.

At present, efforts are being made to bring all opposition parties on one platform. But it is difficult to say whether these efforts would bear fruit. The reason is that there is no leader of the stature of the late Nawabzada with persuasive skills to make opposition leaders to join hands.

PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain could be one to play this role. But, unfortunately, his health doesn’t permit him to undertake such an assignment.

Now Rawalpindi’s Sheikh Rashid is trying to unite all opposition parties against the PML-N. But, so far, there has been no progress.

The PAT, PML-Q, Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen, Sunni Ittehad Council and Awami Muslim League are already on one page. But their political worth is zero. But if some major party joins hands with them they can be a force to reckon with.

Sheikh Rashid wants to bring the PPP, PTI on the same platform along with the above-mentioned parties. But he is facing many difficulties.

Former president Gen Pervez Musharraf, JUI-S chief Maulana Samiul Haq, PPP’s Mian Manzoor Wattoo are said to be in contact with Dr Qadri. Even former interior minister Rehman Malik is also said to be in contact with the PAT chief.

Credible sources say that PAT chief Dr Tahirul Qadri is willing to join the proposed alliance provided the chairmanship thereof is given to him. Will other parties accept the precondition? Nobody is in a position to answer the question.

Dr Qadri is a great religious scholar and a fiery speaker. But leaders of the bigger parties, for their own reasons, may have reservations about him. If the chairmanship is not entrusted to him, he will not agree to join such a coalition.

Then, it is said, some parties are not willing to join hands with the PPP unless it is led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. They think that because of corruption charges against him Mr Zardari will be a ‘liability’. But since Bilawal doesn’t face any such allegation he will be welcome to join the proposed alliance.

Whether the father will like to sit on the back benches and let the son play an active role? Even the PPP people don’t have answer to this question.

There are reports that Imran Khan is not much interested in the formation of a new alliance because he thinks he is about to come to power.

It is said that the PTI chairman believes that an unfavourable decision in the Panama Papers case will oust Mian Nawaz Sharif, after which the PTI will be the only option left for the establishment. However, it is not clear how the mere disqualification of the PML-N chief clear the way for Imran Khan.

According to some sources, activities for the formation of the alliance will be expedited after Eidul Fitr.

At present Sheikh Rashid is in Saudi Arabia and will be back after Eid.

The PAT is going to inaugurate a memorial building on June 30 where leaders of various parties are expected to be present to pay homage to those martyred as a result of police firing three years ago. The PAT sources say that Mr Zardari or Mr Bilawal will also be among the participants and that will be the time when the idea of new alliance could be discussed with them.

Sheikh Rashid will also try to arrange a meeting between Dr Qadri and Imran Khan.

The two leaders had held the famous 126-day sit-in in Islamabad three years ago to bring the PML-N government down. However, they failed in their designs as the military leadership did not play the kind of role the PTI, PAT were expecting.