ISLAMABAD - President Mamnoon Hussain on Sunday called on Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz in Makkah and exchanged views on issues of multilateral interest.

A statement issued from presidency here on Sunday said that both the leaders discussed matters pertaining to bilateral relations and mutual interests with a special emphasis on the emerging situation in the Middle East and South Asia. The president lauded efforts of the Saudi government for excellent arrangements for the Umrah pilgrims during Ramazan.

President Mamnoon also held meetings with his Yemeni counterpart Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi in Jeddah and Kuwait’s National Assembly Speaker Marzouq bin Ali Al-Ghanim during his visit to Saudi Arabia.

Later, the president left for Pakistan after performing Umrah.

Jeddah Governor Mishaal bin Majid bin Abdulaziz saw him off at the airport.

The president’s meeting with the Saudi monarch in the backdrop of a deepening diplomatic rift in the Middle East, days after Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif held talks with King Salman during a one-day trip to the Kingdom.

In a related development, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has also reached at King Abdul Aziz airport, Jeddah on a private visit on Sunday to perform Umrah.

The premier travelled on a commercial flight PK-741. He was received by Deputy Governor of Makkah region, Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdul Aziz.

The PM will perform Umrah during the last days of Ramazan and also offer prayers in Masjid-e-Nabvi.

The prime minister is also expected to meet the leaders of Saudi Kingdom to exchange views on matters of mutual interest.

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia, backed by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Bahrain, Yemen and Maldives cut off all trade and diplomatic ties with Qatar, accusing the country of sponsoring terrorism.

In its initial response to the crisis, Pakistan had stressed the need for unity in the Muslim world and urged the countries involved to engage in dialogue. However, there are worries that Pakistan would not be able to maintain its neutrality in the conflict for long.

During their meeting, King Salman told Sharif that “the fight against extremism and terrorism is in the interest of all Muslims and the Ummah”.

Pakistan has maintained strong ties with Saudi Arabia and Qatar, and the rift has placed the country in a tense position.