LAHORE - National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has said the Islamabad police cannot arrest Imran Khan without first taking permission from him.

This was stated by him while responding to queries from media persons during his visit to constituency NA-122 yesterday. The NAB had also sought permission from him before taking Capt (r) Muhammad Safdar into custody on his return from London, he affirmed.

It may be mentioned that Election Commission of Pakistan has issued non-bailable arrest warrants for PTI Chairman Imran Khan for his production on October 26. Countering the ECP move, the PTI has also challenged the non-abailable arrest warrants order against Imran Khan before the Islamabad High Court. The court is expected to take up the petition on Friday.

Answering a question on administering oath to Begum Kalsoom Nawaz during his recent visit to London, the NA speaker vehemently denied the reports in this regard and said a member-elect could take oath only in the parliament and not even in the chamber of the assembly. Administering oath to Begum Kalsoom in London was out of question, he added. Begum Kalsoom was elected to the parliament in the by election in NA-120, Lahore, on September 17 while she was under treatment for her cancer disease in London.

To a question about PML-N senator and former Punjab governor Sardar Zulfiqar Ali Khan Khosa’s joining PPP, the speaker hoped Khosa would not change his decades-old loyalty to his party.

PPP President Asif Ali Zardari met Khosa at his residence on Tuesday. After this meeting, Sardar Zulfiqar Khosa had said that he would not disappoint former president Zardari.

It may be mentioned here that Sardar Zulfiqar Khosa has sought time from Zardari to consult his friends and well-wishers before joining PPP. Sardar Ayaz said politicians do visit each other and it is part of democratic process.

Replying to a question on Maryam-Hamza meeting for ‘patch-up’ through mediation of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday, the speaker said they might have discussed the political situation. He questioned what harm was there in a meeting of family members. The whole team of Hamza Shehbaz Sharif was active in support of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz during the NA-120 campaign, he added.

To a question regarding the doubt being cast on the completion of tenure by the existing assemblies, he said such voices were being raised since 2002, but every time they completed their constitutional terms. This time, too, the assemblies would complete their term and the election would be held on time, adding PML-N would secure a landslide victory.

To another question, the speaker said Nawaz Sharif was his leader and he would soon come back to the country.