ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday told his cabinet that democracy would prevail and there would be no technocrats government or autarchy in the country.

A federal minister, who attended the federal cabinet meeting here – chaired by the premier – told The Nation that Abbasi referred to the massive public support for democratic order in the country.

“The people of the Pakistan have always favoured democracy and they never supported any other form of government. The rumours of technocrat government or autarchy were being spread by the elements who lack public support and cannot win elections. They are always looking for backdoor entry,” the minister quoted the PM as saying.

Since Nawaz Sharif’s ouster as the prime minister on July 28th, there have been rumours that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led government could be sent packing before the end of the year and replaced by a technocrat government for a specific period before a general election – originally due after mid-2018.

There were claims that behind-the-scenes meetings outside Pakistan had been held to discuss the formation of the new step up.

After disqualification, Sharif is facing corruption charges filed against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Amid the rumours of a technocrat government, the military clarified that the democracy was not threatened by the army.

Military spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor said that the army supported the democratic system.

The federal minister told The Nation, that all the cabinet members vowed to protect democracy.

“The PM said there were no differences between the civilian and the military leadership,” the cabinet member said.

He said that the meeting also decided that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supporters should not be encouraged to throng the accountability court where the Sharif family was being tried for corruption.

“The scuffles in the court premises sends a wrong signal and gives opportunity to the rivals to point fingers at the government,” the PM was quoted as telling his team.

An official statement after the meeting said that the cabinet expressed deep appreciation for Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for his extraordinary role in achieving 10-year high growth rate of 5.3 per cent in the financial year 2017, endorsed and acknowledged by the World Bank in its recent statement.

The statement said the cabinet strongly condemned unprovoked firing by the Indian security forces across the Line of Control (LoC) wounding innocent civilians including women and children.

The cabinet prayed for swift recovery of the injured, it added.

The cabinet approved appointment of Justice Musarrat Hilali, judge of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) as the judge Special Appellate Court Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa under Section 46(1) of the Prevention of Smuggling Act, 1977.

The meeting approved the proposal to notify Pakistan Mortgage Refinance Company Limited as Development Financial Institution under Section 3-A of the Banking Companies Ordinance 1962.

Ex-post facto approval of acceptance of Argentine award “Order of Mayo” by Imtiaz Ahmed, additional secretary, Foreign Affairs Division was also granted.

Imtiaz Ahmed had received the award, while serving as ambassador of the country in Argentine.

The cabinet also approved signing of an inter-governmental agreement on supply of liquefied natural gas between the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) Pakistan, and the Economic Planning Unit, Prime Minister’s Department, Malaysia.

Ex-post facto approval of acceptance of awards ”King Abdul Aziz Medal of Excellence” and “Legion of Merit” by Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Turkish government to General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, NI(M), chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, was also granted.

Signing of the memorandum of understanding between TAFE Directors Australia and the Pakistan National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) for encouraging cooperation in vocational and technical training to the NAVTTC was also approved by the cabinet. The meeting ratified various decisions of the Economic Coordination Committee of the cabinet taken during its meeting held on October 6, 2017, said the statement.

The cabinet approved appointment of six members of the National Industrial Relations Commission, it said.

The cabinet also offered prayers for the Kurram Agency blast and the Quetta terrorist attack victims.