ISLAMABAD - In negation of the spirit of the Supreme Court’s decision of discouraging illegal appointments, the high-ups at the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) have again hired the services of two of its four Director Generals sacked in March this year, The Nation has learnt.

Well-placed sources told The Nation that the NAB had appointed the three former DGs including Tariq Mehmood, Burhan Ali and Shabbir Ahmed as experts for a period of one year on contract.

Ahmed did not join the Bureau again as he got better opportunity in another department. On March 29th, the Supreme Court had ordered to de-notify four Director Generals of the NAB who had failed to justify their initial appointments on merit in the bureau.

The court had declared the appointments of DG Lahore Burhan Ali, DG Quetta Tariq Mehmood, DG Karachi Shabbir Ahmed and DG (Awareness and Prevention) Aliya Rashid as illegal and instructed to sack them. The court had also ordered filling all the four seats in three months through the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC). The fired DGs would get pensions and other facilities on regular basis.

The court had formed a Committee headed by the Establishment Division Secretary, Syed Tahir Shahbaz, to inquire into the educational qualifications of the remaining 102 officers of the bureau.

Burhan Ali, while talking to The Nation had confirmed that he had joined the NAB as expert and he was serving in the bureau’s Awareness and Prevention Wing.

The NAB spokesperson, Asim Ali Nawzish, said that the all appointments of the former Director Generals had been made on merit by the competent authority.

He clarified that those posts were advertised and those three officers were shortlisted on merit and they followed all legal formalities in that regard.

Nawazish, while replying to a question said that the NAB Chairman did not use his influence for the appointments of former DGs but he avoided to elaborate, who was the “competent authority” in the NAB.

A senior official of the NAB criticised the re-appointments of the two former officers, and said that the SC sacked them as they were not fit to serve in the bureau.

He said that the entire hiring process was an eyewash and the bureau only wasted public money on advertisements of posts in national newspapers.

The senior official cleared that the NAB Chairman was the only “competent authority” in the bureau.

Earlier this month, a special three-member Inquiry Committee had submitted its first report of 50 officers in the Supreme Court regarding illegal appointments in the bureau.

On the other hand, NAB Chairman on Monday said that the NAB was committed to rooting out corruption and recover looted money from corrupt with an iron hand by using all its resources.

He made those remarks during his farewell visit to NAB Balochistan.