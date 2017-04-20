ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will issue show cause notices to more than 100 officials including four director-generals next week in illegal appointments case, The Nation has learnt.

Sources said that a three-member new inquiry committee had been notified under the chair of secretary Establishment Division and the NAB Director-General Human Resource, Malik Shakeel, and a member of the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) Habibullah Khattak would be members of the committee.

This committee was constituted by the Supreme Court last month to scrutinise cases of several dozen officers of the NAB including four DGs who were appointed by caretaker Prime Minster Mir Hazar Khan Khoso.

Later, the apex court, while adjudicating the matter related to appointments, postings and transfers made by the caretaker government had declared them illegal, but the four DGs continue to work in the NAB.

A member committee told The Nation that the committee would ask the NAB employees to provide their complete documents and prove it that they had been appointed on merit.

He said that the committee would also record their statements and the committee had asked Malik Shakeel to issue the notices to all the employees and look after all records in this regard as well.

The member said that during the hearing in case of illegal appointments in the NAB, secretary Establishment Division told the Supreme Court in his capacity of head of previous inquiry committee, that the few NAB officers provided their record to committee, which was found missing from the NAB human resource record.

He said that therefore, the officers have the right to be given hearing opportunity.

The apex court agreed with the arguments of Tahir Shahbaz and constituted a new committee headed by Establishment secretary again with the instruction that the committee would hear remaining officers’ cases and submit its report to court within three months.

The NAB Spokesperson, Asim Ali Nawazish, had also said that the committee would issue show-cause notices to bureau officials and record their statements and submit a report to the SC within the stipulated time.

He said that the NAB would take a decision about the fate of its officers in the light of apex court’s directives once the committee submitted its report.

Last month, the apex court had also sacked the four NAB DGs in the light of previous probe committee’s report.

The apex court had formed a committee with the task to examine the appointments, promotion, deputations and absorptions made in the bureau since 1999 at every level.

Establishment Division secretary was also the head of previous inquiry committee, which was also constituted by the apex court in middle of last year.