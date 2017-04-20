QUETTA - Unidentified miscreants yesterday hurled a hand grenade on the residence of National Party central leader and Panjgur Zakat Committee Chairman Maj (r) Ghulam Jan Baloch, with no report of casualties.

As per details, the residence of the NP leader came under a hand grenade attack in Panjgur. All the family members narrowly escaped in the subversive hit, the house was, however, partly damaged.

Receiving news of the attack, law enforcers rushed to the residence of the zakat committee chairman and started investigation. Meanwhile, National Party central leader and Health Minister Mir Rehmat Saleh Baloch strongly condemned the attack on Ghulam Jan Baloch’s house, terming it against the Baloch norms and national traditions.

MILITANTS FIRE AT VANS OF SDO, XEN IN AWARAN: The vehicles of two engineers yesterday came under fire of militants in Awaran, with no report of any casualty.

As per details, miscreants attacked the vehicles of B&R (Building and Road) SDO Zakir Baloch, B&R XEN Sanaullah Baloch and DEO Ibrahim Mehar Bizenjo in Awaran. However, all the officials remained unhurt in the firing.

Balochistan Engineering Association Chairman Adil Naseer, Vice Chairman Barkatullah and others condemned the attack on the SDO, XEN and the DEO in Awaran and demanded concrete measures for the safety of engineers.

They said two engineers’ vehicles came under militants’ attack one after the other, but they remained safe. They appealed to the government to provide maximum security to the engineers who were play their role in development and building of Balochistan.

PROTESTERS DEMAND RECOVERY OF EDUCATION SECRETARY: The employees of Balochistan Civil Secretariat, Quetta, and Civil Society Network, Balochistan, yesterday staged a protest against the non-recovery of Higher Education Secretary Abdullah Jan.

The protesters were carrying placards and banners with slogans inscribed for the recovery of the higher education secretary.

The speakers, addressing the protesters, lamented that the abducted secretary had not been recovered even after 36 days. They added the ignorance of police regarding whereabouts of the kidnapped higher education secretary had grieved the kith and kin of Abdullah Jan as well as the secretariat employees who were passing through mental agony.

On this occasion, the employees threatened to extend the range of their protest if the secretary was not recovered safe and sound. They also appealed to President Mamnoon Hussain, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Balochistan Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri to ensure the recovery of the education secretary and bring the culprits to justice. The demonstrators also chanted slogans in favour of their demand and dispersed peacefully.

POLICE SEIZE 400 MOBILE PHONES: The police, in a crackdown yesterday, foiled an attempt to smuggle more than 400 mobile phones from Quetta.

“The police recovered from a vehicle more than 400 imported mobile phones during a snap checking at Coala Pattak,” said SSP Mir Hassan Lehri. The driver and the vehicle were taken into custody, Hassan Lehri said, adding the mobile phones would be handed over to the Customs authorities.