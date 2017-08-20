PESHAWAR - To resist possible amendments in Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution, Jamiat-e-Ulama-e-Isalam-Sami (JUI-S) chief Maulana Samiul Haq on Saturday announced calling an All-Parties Conference on August 28 in Islamabad to chalk out future line of action in this regard.

Talking to media persons after presiding over JUI-S Shura’s meeting, also attended by its members from all the four provinces, the Maulana said that his party had decided to launch a movement for safeguarding the 1973’s Constitution, as, he said, certain forces working on foreign agenda were out to bring changes in it.

In this connection, “My party will hold an APC in Islamabad with the political parties favouring the 1973’s Constitution in the present shape”, he said.

Expressing concerns over recent statements issued by former premier Mian Nawaz Sharif regarding bringing amendments in the Constitution, he said it was agenda of anti-Pakistani elements. “After a long and hectic struggle, Islamic sections were included in the Constitution through 8th Amendment, thus, nobody will be allowed to remove it”, he said.

The JUI-S would formally launch a countrywide movement for ‘social boycott’ of those parties and secular forces found among the conspirators, Maulana Samiul Haq, who is also chairman of Pakistan Defence Council, said, adding that “Legislatures of such parties will not be able face electorates in their constituencies”.

Removing Section 62 and 63 of the Constitution will facilitate those planning to make Pakistan a secular state, he claimed. Pakistan is a nuclear state based on an ideology, but unfortunately, certain forces are time and again making plotting against it, he said, adding that “Pakistan cannot afford any political crisis at this stage”.

The Maulana further said that former premier Nawaz Sharif was punished for his wrongdoings and running bad policies. Nawaz Sharif deserved even more severe treatment, because, he said, it was he (Sharif) who always created obstacles in the way of implementing Islamic Shariah in the country.

On this occasion, the central Shura also reviewed a comprehensive plan for coming general elections being held in 2018, while Maulana Abdul Rauf Farooqi was unanimously elected as central general secretary of the JUI-S for the next five years. Moreover, Maulana Asfadyar, Maulana Najmudeen, Maulana Yousaf Shah, Mufi Habibur Rehman, Mufti Ahmad Ali Lasani, Maulana Abdul Hai and Maulana Ramzan Alvi were elected as party heads for Sindh, Baluchistan, KP, South Punjab, North Punjab, Fata and Islamabad, respectively.