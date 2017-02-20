Islamabad - At least five students were injured, as some unknown men attacked a group of students in the Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) premises here on Sunday.

According to the university and police sources, a group of Quaidian Students Federation — an entity comprised of different student groups irrespective of their region, language and ethnicity — was sitting at ‘Quaidian Hut’, a restaurant in the university premises, when some a group of young men attacked them with batons without any provocation.

Police said that the students alleged that the attackers might have been the offshoot of some religious-political party.

At least five of the students, who were injured in the attack were hospitalised; one in PIMS and three in Polyclinic.

A police official at Secretariat police station told The Nation that the students have not yet submitted any application for registration of the case. However, he said, police have reported the matter and also sought medico-legal certificate from the hospital authorities for necessary legal action.

“The students have sought time for consultations and submission of the application,” he added. He said the attackers might have been some ‘unknown outsiders’.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police have established 60 halting points to check movement of suspects and criminals in the city. The decision has been taken under the new security plan being imposed in the wake of fresh wave of terrorism in the country. The police said on Sunday that the halting points would be manned by police and vehicles would also be made available for these check posts.

Furthermore, police teams would also conduct surprise checking at different points, especially around educational institutions, media houses and important commercial centres in the city.