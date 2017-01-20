ISLAMABAD - The government on Thursday informed Senate that it always remained difficult to identify the exact sources of terror-funding in the country but certain foreign intelligence agencies were behind a major portion of these fundings.

“It is difficult to pinpoint the sources of terror-funding with 100 percent accuracy, but some of the generally perceived sources include extortion and funding by certain foreign intelligence agencies,” Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan told the Upper House in his written reply. He was answering a question about major sources of funding being used in the ongoing terrorism in the country.

The interior minister said that certain foreign intelligence agencies have been funding groups in Pakistan to create instability. “Militants are known to extort funds from drug dealers and producers operating in areas straddling Pakistan-Afghan border.”

The minister admitted that the government had recently shared a list of persons placed on Schedule 4th of ATA 1997, along with their CNIC numbers for the freezing of their bank accounts, and accordingly the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had frozen 4461 bank accounts of 4th schedules all over Pakistan.

Giving details of cases of terror funding, he said that as many as 844 relevant cases were under investigation including 498 cases registered under foreign exchange regulation act (FERA), 230 cases under anti-money laundering law (AML). Similarly, 116 cases have been registered as suspicious transactions reports (STRs) by a financial monitoring unit of the SBP.

The interior minister also mentioned the steps being taken by the government to eliminate the sources of funds used by terrorists.

“In order to strengthen the anti-terrorist regime especially with a focus to choke terrorist funding sources, amendments in the ATA 1997 have been introduced in March 2013 and in June 2014 respectively, to make the law more effective and harmonized with international best practices. Rules under ATA 1997 for the freezing of assets of terrorist have been framed and are with law and justice division for final vetting,” the minister said.

The SBP has issued detailed regulations to all banks, for strict compliance, regarding anti -money laundering/ terrorist financing, in September 2012. These regulations are regularly updated by the SBP.

Prevention of Electronic Crime Act (PECA) 2016 has been promulgated which makes collection of funds for terrorist organizations through any information system or electronic devices an offence. Anti-Money Laundering Act 2010 has been enacted, and, AML Rules, 2008 have also been framed.

The Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU) of SBP has been set up which is now fully functional. The FMU is regularly sending STR and Currency Transaction Reports (CTRs) about the suspects of terror financing to various agencies like FIA, ANF, NAB and FBR to investigate the cases and take action, he said.

The minister also mentioned that choking of terror funding was also included in the 20-point National Action Plan (NAP) and plan being implemented in letter and spirit.

He said that collection of funds through donation boxes for different organisations has been banned. “In case of violation, donation boxes are seized and action under the law is taken by local police. In terms of AML Act, 2010, reporting entities are legally bound to send financial intelligence to FMU in all cases where there is suspicious that funds are related to terrorist activities or terrorist organisations,” Nisar said.

The SBP has also issued prudential regulations under which bankers are duty bound to exercise customer due diligence (CDD) and know your customer (KYC) obligations without fail and report all suspicious transactions to the FMU.

“Designated/proscribed entities and individuals are prohibited from the opening of bank accounts and availing any facility from any financial institution in Pakistan.

Units for countering of terrorism financing have been established under provincial counter-terrorism departments (CTDs).”

Giving reply to a separate question, State Minister for Information Maryam Aurangzeb informed the house that the federal government had spent an amount of Rs 11.76 billion on various official advertisements from fiscal year 2013-14 to December 2016. While giving the break-up, she said that out of the total money, an amount of Rs 8.13 billion was released for print media and Rs 3.62 billion for the electronic media. These expenditures remained at their highest point in the fiscal year 2015-16 as the government released over Rs 5 billion for the print and the electronic media during this period.